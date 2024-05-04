Who is Performing the National Anthem at the 2024 Kentucky Derby? 3 Quick Facts About Wynonna Judd

Beloved country singer Wynonna Judd will perform at the upcoming Kentucky Derby today at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to a statement from Judd, being able to sing the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby “was definitely a check on that list of things I’ve got left to do” and experiencing horse races as a child left the star “overcome with emotion.”

3 Facts About Wynonna Judd Beyond The Kentucky Derby

For those who may not be familiar with this powerhouse singer, let’s look at a few different facts about her.

1. Wynonna Rose To Fame as Part of a Family Band

Judd’s career kicked off back in the 1980s as part of the mother-daughter duo with her late mother Naomi Judd. The group was called The Judds. Their debut album Why Not Me released in 1983 and quickly reached #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Judd’s solo career took off in 1992, and her debut self-titled album resulted in four different #1 singles.

2. She’s a Major Award-Winner

Judd has won several Grammy Awards for her work in country music. She has also won Country Music Association (a.k.a. CMA) Awards and Academy of Country Music (a.k.a. ACM) Awards throughout her career, which spans over 20 different albums.

3. The Anniversary of Her Mother’s Death Will Align With Her Upcoming Performance

The second anniversary of her mother’s tragic death falls just five days shy of Wynonna’s upcoming Kentucky Derby performance.

“I feel her, and I miss her terribly,” Judd said in a Zoom interview with People Magazine. “It’s the ‘best and the worst of times’ kind of thing, where you’re keenly aware of where you were and what was going on, on that day.”

We know that Wynonna Judd will make her mother proud this evening with her rendition of the National Anthem at the Kentucky Derby!

Photo by Jason Kempin

