Video Surfaces of Tupac’s Murder Suspect Being Arrested

Earlier this week, Duane “Keefe D” Davis was officially arraigned for his murder charge in relation to Tupac’s 1996 death. Though arraignment proceedings were halted Wednesday because Davis’ representation could not be present, he still sits in jail awaiting trial, as decade-long questions surrounding Tupac’s killing could finally be answered soon.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Thursday (October 5), TMZ obtained and released official body cam footage of Davis’ arrest last Friday. With police stopping him on his morning jog through his Nevada neighborhood, Davis can be heard calling his situation “the biggest case in Las Vegas history,” which could certainly be true. Check out the clip below.

Davis’ arrest came a couple of months after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police conducted a search of his home in a town just outside of Vegas. After confiscating tons of paraphernalia, police figured they had enough evidence to charge Davis with the help of a grand jury decision.

However, along with Suge Knight, who was in the car with Tupac when he was shot and killed 27 years ago, another person close to Tupac has now come forward in Davis’ defense. On Tuesday (October 3), Mutah Wassin Shabazz Beale did an interview with The Art Of Dialogue.

Beale, who previously used the rap name Napoleon, worked with Tupac several times as part of their group Outlawz. Contributing to Tupac albums like All Eyez on Me and Until the End of Time, Beale suggested that the slain MC would not have had Davis detained.

“If Pac survived the shooting, Pac himself wouldn’t want Keefe D to go to jail,” Beale said. “A lot of people might not understand, but me knowing Pac. Pac ain’t gonna get no law involved because Pac would understand he did something in the streets [and it] would come back with street stuff.”

[RELATED: Tupac’s Siblings Speak Out after Recent Arrest Regarding Brother’s Murder]

Additionally, Beale supported the idea that Tupac’s death occurred as a result of a fight that took place earlier that night at MGM Grand casino. Though Knight denied that the brawl took place earlier this week, which allegedly involved the supposed shooter, Orlando Anderson, Beale said that Tupac knew there was potential for a retaliatory attack because of the scuffle.

“Pac knew what happened,” he continued. “He just fought somebody and an hour [or] two hours later, it’s a drive-by shooting. Pac, I’m sure before he understood what that retaliation was about, and Pac still said, ‘I’m not talking.'”

Check out Beale’s full interview below.

Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images