2024 Kentucky Derby Today: TV Schedule and National Anthem, Musical Guest Info

With the first weekend in May here, that can mean only one thing – the Kentucky Derby. Held annually on the first Saturday in May, the horse race is not only a historic event but is also the first leg in the Triple Crown. Often called “The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports”, the race is also “The Run for the Roses” due to the winning horse receiving roses. With the first race happening back in 1875, Churchhill Downs prepares for another historic day as the Kentucky Derby is just a few hours away. And wanting to make the day enjoyable, here are all the details about what time the race starts, where to watch, and who is performing the national anthem.

For starters, the Kentucky Derby doesn’t start until 2:30 ET/PT and can be watched on both NBC and the USA Network. But even before the horses strut on the track, the networks will share coverage of the event starting at noon. With it being the 150th running of the derby, the event is sure to not only be special but historic.

Given the number of people cutting cable, the Kentucky Derby made sure the event would be available on more than NBC and the USA Network. For those who enjoy streaming, the derby is available on Peackcok, Sling TV, and even Fubo. Some streaming platforms require users to have the Live TV option.

Who Is Performing At The Kentucky Derby

Besides betting on your favorite horse to win, the Kentucky Derby will welcome none other than Wynonna Judd to the grounds. Performing the national anthem at the event, Judd recently shared her excitement surrounding the day. She told People, “I will be writing the words on my hand. I’m nervous as heck because it is my home state, and these are my people. But yeah, I’m excited because I’ve never done it before.”

Recalling her own past when it came to horse racing, Wynonna explained, “I grew up going to Keeneland. Standing on the backside as they come around and hearing the thunderous sound of the hooves hitting the dirt, I was just always overcome with emotion. I still think about it. I think to this day, besides having my children, it’s one of the greatest memories of my life. My sweet Papa was there every single year, and he took me.”

Be sure to tune in to the Kentucky Derby, airing live on NBC and USA Network at noon ET/PT.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)