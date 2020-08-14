Listen & Subscribe to BiB
Empty Spaces receives critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, The Bluegrass Situation, Glide, Atwood and more….
Facebook Live “ I Love Your Guts Show” Every Wednesday @ 8pm EST
(July 28, 2020) Empty Spaces, the new album from acclaimed singer/songwriter Eliot Bronson, was just released on July 24th and has enjoyed some spectacular reviews. Today Atwood Magazine hosted a track by track breakdown of the collection, last week his single, “Let Me Go” was part of Rolling Stone Country’s pick of the week and tomorrow, July 29th at 11am EST, Eliot will be featured on Atlanta’s NPR affiliate WABE’s City Lights program.
Several tracks from the album have been featured on top Americana and indie folk playlists while Eliot and his album have been embraced by outlets such as; Mother Church Pew, The Bluegrass Situation, PRX’s Beyond A Song, The Boot, American Songwriter, UK’s West NorFOLK Radio, DittyTV, Alternative Root, Today In Nashville, The Marinade, Rootstime, Thank Folk for That, and many more.
The early reviews of Empty Spaces have been overwhelmingly positive; Rolling Stone Country praised the songs, “…cascading chorus harmonies, swirling mellotron, and distorted guitar solo…sad and fragile but impossibly massive all at once,” Atwood shares, ““Empty Spaces” dives into the bittersweet depths of emotional experience with humility, honesty, grace, and sadness,” Glide Magazine raves, “Bronson taps into some of his finest crooning with a touch of Chris Isaak and a touch of Jason Isbell…his song serves as a reminder of the high level of quality Bronson possesses in his songwriting craftsmanship, singing and overall musicality.”
View the video ‘Let Me Go’ via YouTube here.
View the title track video, “Empty Spaces” here.
Empty Spaces was written during a period of tumult — including the breakup of a 10-year relationship, the end of an engagement, and a move from Brosnan’s adopted home of Atlanta to his current headquarters in Nashville. Empty Spaces is about loss, redemption, the places we leave, and the homes we make for ourselves. More importantly, it’s an album about starting again and it’s truly Bronson‘s sharpest songwriting to date.
Bronson shares, “I began writing the kind of songs I needed to hear,” he explains. “Empty Spaces was the best healing work I could’ve ever done. I had a weird, challenging childhood, and I originally turned to music because I didn’t have anywhere else to go. I made my own little world that made me feel safe and understood. This time, I really needed to find that space again. I made this record for the same reason that I wrote my first song. It wasn’t for anybody else; it was for me. Hearing the right words at the right moment can be the most magical elixir you can possibly take. It can heal you.”
Though to fully heal, Bronson, who Paste Magazine called “an Americana gem,” needed to make some changes. He relocated, he made the conscious decision to escape the shadow of his influences, too, writing a new batch of songs that sounded not like Bob Dylan, Jackson Browne, or Tom Waits, but like Eliot Bronson. He sank more time into his daily meditation practice, allowing creativity to enter his life in waves. And after recording his two previous albums with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile), he also decided to co-produce the new record with longtime bandmate Will Robertson, setting up in Robertson’s basement studio and tracking Empty Spaces’ 10 songs in a series of live, full-band performances. The result is an album that’s emotive, pensive, melancholy, and wholly moving. This isn’t just a record about empty spaces, after all. It’s a record about the new discoveries that can fill that emptiness.
Stream
“Let Me Go” here.
“Good For You” here.
“Empty Spaces” here
“With Somebody” here
Listen & Subscribe to BiB