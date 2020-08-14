Eliot Bronson , was just released on July 24th and has enjoyed some spectacular reviews. Today Eliot will be featured on Atlanta’s NPR affiliate WABE’s City Lights program. (July 28, 2020) Empty Spaces, the new album from acclaimed singer/songwriter, was just released on July 24th and has enjoyed some spectacular reviews. Today Atwood Magazine hosted a track by track breakdown of the collection, last week his single, “Let Me Go” was part of Rolling Stone Country ’s pick of the week and tomorrow, July 29th at 11am EST,will be featured on Atlanta’s NPR affiliate WABE’s City Lights program.

The early reviews of Empty Spaces have been overwhelmingly positive; Rolling Stone Country praised the songs, “…cascading chorus harmonies, swirling mellotron, and distorted guitar solo…sad and fragile but impossibly massive all at once,” Atwood shares, ““Empty Spaces” dives into the bittersweet depths of emotional experience with humility, honesty, grace, and sadness,” Glide Magazine raves, “ Bronson taps into some of his finest crooning with a touch of Chris Isaak and a touch of Jason Isbell…his song serves as a reminder of the high level of quality Bronson possesses in his songwriting craftsmanship, singing and overall musicality.”

View the video ‘Let Me Go’ via YouTube here.

View the title track video, “Empty Spaces” here

Empty Spaces was written during a period of tumult — including the breakup of a 10-year relationship, the end of an engagement, and a move from Brosnan’s adopted home of Atlanta to his current headquarters in Nashville. Empty Spaces is about loss, redemption, the places we leave, and the homes we make for ourselves. More importantly, it’s an album about starting again and it’s truly Bronson ‘s sharpest songwriting to date.

Bronson shares, “I began writing the kind of songs I needed to hear,” he explains. “Empty Spaces was the best healing work I could’ve ever done. I had a weird, challenging childhood, and I originally turned to music because I didn’t have anywhere else to go. I made my own little world that made me feel safe and understood. This time, I really needed to find that space again. I made this record for the same reason that I wrote my first song. It wasn’t for anybody else; it was for me. Hearing the right words at the right moment can be the most magical elixir you can possibly take. It can heal you.”