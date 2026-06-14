Clint Black Joins Riley Green’s Tour After Fellow Country Star Backs Out to Focus on Their Health

Clint Black has added some new tour dates to his calendar. The country singer has been tapped to open for Riley Green on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour after Justin Moore, who originally held the job, announced his exit.

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Black will fill in for Moore during Green’s upcoming shows in n New Jersey and New York. Moore is also slated to miss concerts in Indiana and Pennsylvania, though a new opener for those dates has yet to be announced.

The news came shortly after Black presented Green with the Hitmaker Award at Billboard’s 2026 Country Power Players event.

“Well deserved recognition for one of the finest songwriters and hitmakers in the business!” Black wrote on Instagram of Green.

Green’s tour isn’t the only thing Black has going on. The singer is currently on his Back on the Blacktop Tour, which kicked off in May. Black is also opening for Cody Johnson on select dates of his trek.

This fall, Black is slated to hit the road with Midland. Dubbed Live in Concert, Black will play eight shows with the country duo this October. The tour came following the release of Black’s collaboration with Midland, “Up in Texas,” which appeared on the duo’s latest album, Stages.

What to Know About Justin Moore’s Break

As for Moore, he announced that he was taking “some time to focus on my health” earlier this month. The singer did not, however, share more information about the health battle he’s dealing with.

“I’ll be stepping away from touring for a short period and will be unable to perform some upcoming shows,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is the right decision for me and my family, and I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support.”

Currently, Moore is scheduled to get back on the road on July 9 at Illinois’ Knox County Fair. He’ll return to Green’s tour on July 16 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

In his post, Moore noted that he’s looking “forward to getting back out there later this summer and doing what I love most.”

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Billboard via Getty Images