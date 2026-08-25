Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Country Jams From 1959

If you were born during the earlier years of the baby boomer spectrum and you loved country music from the start, these 1959 classics might just be swimming around in your brain after all these years. Some of these, likewise, might have escaped your memory. But once those sweet melodies kick in, it’ll be like you’re right back in your childhood in 1959.

“The Battle Of New Orleans” by Johnny Horton

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This country pop novelty song was one of many popular “march” songs from back in the 1950s, and it was easily the biggest country tune of 1959. Johnny Horton even took home two Grammy Awards for Best Country & Western Performance and Song of the Year for “The Battle Of New Orleans”. This Jimmy Driftwood-penned classic peaked at No. 1 on the US country and pop charts.

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“The Three Bells” by The Browns from ‘Sweet Sounds By The Browns’

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Remember this gem from The Browns? This folk-leaning country song is actually an English-language adaptation of a French tune by Jean Villard. The Browns’ version was a smash hit, peaking at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well as the Hot C&W Sides chart. The song was a crossover hit on the Hot R&B Sides chart, where it peaked at No. 10.

“Heartaches By The Number” by Guy Mitchell

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This classic country song was written by Harlan Howard and made famous in 1959 by singer Guy Mitchell. Back in the day, sheet music for popular songs was all the rage. The sheet music for “Heartaches By The Number” by Guy Mitchell was a best-seller in the US and UK by January 1960. And the song itself was a No. 1 smash hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Waterloo” by Stonewall Jackson from ‘The Dynamic Stonewall Jackson’

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Our final entry on this list of country tunes from 1959 that many a baby boomer still loves is an unforgettable classic from that very year. “Waterloo” by Stonewall Jackson was written by John D. Loudermilk and Marijohn Wilkin, and made famous by Jackson that year. “Waterloo” peaked at No. 1 on the Hot Country & Western Songs chart. It also crossed over to No. 4 on the Hot 100.

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