Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1965

Pop music from the 1960s remains unforgettable, but the mid-1960s boasted some pretty amazing tunes, in particular. If you’re a baby boomer and were once young in the year 1965, these pop tunes from that very year will likely bring you back to your adolescence. Let’s take a look!

“Stop! In The Name Of Love” by The Supremes from ‘More Hits By The Supremes’

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When one thinks of R&B and soul from the mid-1960s, one often thinks of The Supremes. “Stop! In The Name Of Love” was just one of countless hits by this legendary American girl group, and it’s one that was pretty inescapable on the radio in 1965. This pop smash reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Top 20 on many charts internationally.

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“I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher from ‘Look At Us’

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This is easily one of the most memorable duets of the 1960s. Sonny Bono and Cher had a smash hit on their hands with this relatable, romantic, comforting folk rock duet. “I Got You Babe” spent a hefty three weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, and it also did quite well across the globe. Today, “I Got You Babe” remains one of the duo’s most famous and commercially successful songs.

“Help!” by The Beatles

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Well, I couldn’t get away with not including The Beatles on this list, could I? The only song that would suit this list best has to be “Help!”, the band’s pop-rock smash hit that only furthered the madness of Beatlemania at the time. “Help!” was written by John Lennon as his own cry for help, as he was struggling with “the whole Beatles thing” at the time. For such a personal and desperate song, “Help!” is insanely catchy. It peaked at No. 1 across the board, including the US and UK.

“Crying In The Chapel” by Elvis Presley from ‘How Great Thou Art’

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This Elvis Presley tune is a gospel song, one that became a smash pop hit among baby boomer listeners back in 1965. “Crying In The Chapel” peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 in the UK, and it remains one of Presley’s most well-known spiritual tunes of his career.

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