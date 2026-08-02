3 Country Groups From the 1990s Whose Songs Still Echo Through the Decades

The 1990s were a veritable smorgasbord for country fans. There was so much to choose from. All you had to do was reach out your hand (or bend your ear) in a new direction, and you’d find something to tap your toe to. Here below, we wanted to highlight three country projects from back in the day we return to again and again. Indeed, these are three country groups from the 1990s whose songs still echo through the decades.

Brooks & Dunn

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Founded in the late 1980s in—where else—Nashville, Tennessee, this classic country duo released its debut studio LP, Brand New Man, in 1991. From there, five more albums in the decade arrived. If you wanted to listen to one of the most successful country groups of all time, then look no further than Brooks & Dunn. The duo, comprised of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, has seen 20 of their tunes hit No. 1 on the vaunted Billboard Country charts and a whopping 19 more reach the top 10. Musically, the group is as country as it gets—somehow both authentic and new at the same time.

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The Chicks

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The story of this collective of singers and songwriters began in Dallas, Texas. And while The Chicks have gone through member and name changes throughout the years, one thing remains clear: they are one of the most compelling country groups ever. The outfit released their debut studio LP, Thank Heavens for Dale Evans, in 1990, and from there, they became globally famous. Four more records followed in the decade, along with several hit songs. But perhaps no tune of theirs had a bigger reach than the wistful and beautiful “Wide Open Spaces”, which you can hear above.

Shenandoah

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What began in the mid-1980s in the small, historic town of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, later grew to become a behemoth in country music. Indeed, the country group Shenandoah experienced quite a bit of success during the 1990s. The multi-piece group released a handful of albums during the era, garnering hit singles and Grammy Awards in the process. If you want to be transported, put on one of their songs like “Next To You, Next To Me” and just sit back and relax.

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