These 3 Songs by The Byrds Should Have Been Bigger Hits at Radio

Beginning in the mid-1960s, The Byrds put out several songs that remain classics in rock music today. Among their many singles are these three songs, which were not actually big hits on the radio, even though they definitely should have been.

“All I Really Want To Do”

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The third single released by The Byrds, “All I Really Want To Do” is on their freshman Mr. Tambourine Man album. “All I Really Want To Do” comes right after the record’s title track, which became their first No. 1 hit.

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“All I Really Want To Do” was written by Bob Dylan, who first released the song. Dylan’s version, out in 1964, appears on his Another Side Of Bob Dylan record. One year later, The Byrds released their version as a single, although it didn’t make it past the Top 40.

“All I Really Want To Do” says, “No, I ain’t lookin’ to fight with you / Frighten you or uptighten you / Drag you down or drain you down / Chain you down or bring you down / All I really want to do / Is, baby, be friends with you.”

“So You Want To Be A Rock ’N’ Roll Star”

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“So You Want To Be A Rock ’N’ Roll Star” is on The Byrds’ Younger Than Yesterday project. Out as a single in 1967, band members Jim McGuinn and Chris Hillman wrote “So You Want To Be A Rock ’N’ Roll Star”.

A look at the downside of fame, “So You Want To Be A Rock ’N’ Roll Star” says, “Then it’s time to go downtown / Where the agent man won’t let you down / Sell your soul to the company / Who are waiting there to sell plasticware / And in a week or two / If you make the charts / The girls’ll tear you apart.”

“So You Want To Be A Rock ’N’ Roll Star” has been covered multiple times. Other artists who have put out a version of this song include Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Patti Smith.

“Mr. Spaceman”

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“Mr. Spaceman” remains a fan favorite out of all the songs by The Byrds. So it’s surprising that it peaked just inside the Top 40. On Fifth Dimension, the 1966 single was written solely by McGuinn.

A lighthearted song about encountering life in outer space, “Mr. Spaceman” says, “Must be those strangers that come every night / Whose saucers shaped lights put people up tight / Leave blue green footprints that glow in the dark / I hope they get home all right / Hey Mr. Spaceman, won’t you please take me along / I won’t do anything wrong / Hey Mr. Spaceman, won’t you please take me along / For a ride.”

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