5 of the Best Country Songs Turning 50 This Year

The 1970s saw country music undergo several metamorphoses, blending old traditions with new perspectives and production styles to create something uniquely of its time. Five decades later, the songs remain just as catchy, emotionally moving, and, in the best cases, both. While it’s hard to pin down one specific year in the 70s as being the best for country music, these five tracks from 1976 are celebrating their 50th birthday this year.

So, with that big birthday in mind, let’s take a look at the best country music from 1976.

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“One Piece At A Time” by Johnny Cash, Tennessee Three

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Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three released Wayne Kemp’s novelty song “One Piece At A Time” in March 1976. The comedic narrative follows a Cadillac assembly worker who decided to build their own car for free by stealing one piece of a Cadillac at a time. The catchy chorus made this an instant country classic, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and enjoying some crossover success at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Say It Again” by Don Williams

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Don Williams’ fifth studio album from 1976, Harmony, certainly delivers on its title with several heartfelt and sentimental songs about strong, loving relationships. “Say It Again” is one such track, capturing that sweet, nervous moment of telling someone you love them for the first time—and the elation that follows when they say it back. “Say It Again” topped the Billboard country charts, where it would spend three months total.

“Sweet Dreams” by Emmylou Harris

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Emmylou Harris showed off her impressive ability to interpret songs in new, heartstring-tugging ways with her 1976 rendition of “Sweet Dreams”, originally written and recorded by Don Gibson two decades earlier. This track is a quintessential slow dance tune—loosely swung with an almost lazy kind of groove. Harris’ tender vocal delivery emphasizes the sentiment behind lines like “You don’t love me, it’s plain / I should have known you’ll never wear my ring.”

“Drinkin’ My Baby (Off My Mind)” by Eddie Rabbitt

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Sometimes, the best country song is a good old-fashioned boogie-woogie tune about drinking your blues away at the bar with the help of a friendly bartender and a jukebox in the corner. Eddie Rabbitt’s shuffling 1976 hit “Drinkin’ My Baby (Off My Mind)” might be turning 50 this year. But this Rocky Mountain Music single hasn’t lost a bit of pep in its two-step.

“The Roots Of My Raising” by Merle Haggard

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Merle Haggard has the kind of country voice that could sing the phone book and still sound good. So, it’s no surprise that he did beautiful work on Tommy Collins’ song “The Roots Of My Raising”. Haggard released his version on the 1976 country album of the same name, and it peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Although Hag didn’t write the song, this nostalgic “good ol’ days” track fits snugly within the rest of his discography.

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