Fab Four Theories: Is the Nonsensical Song “Come Together” Actually About Each Beatles Member?

There’s something to be said about The Beatles’ longevity. Decades after the band called it quits in 1970, fans young and old are still picking apart their songs. Conspiracy theories still float around the band and their music. Some younger fans might as well have a degree in lyrical dissection, considering how many theories there are nowadays about specific Beatles songs.

One such theory that I recently stumbled across came via an Instagram video from Beatles fan Connie Mclean. The theory poses that the famed 1969 jam “Come Together” isn’t actually total nonsense. That’s wild to consider, as songwriter John Lennon himself has referred to the song as “gobbledygook.” He also noted that the tune was originally supposed to be a simple campaign song for friend and LSD activist Timothy Leary during his attempt to run for president.

Obviously, “Come Together” has evolved into a sort of call to action for people to “come together,” even if the lyrics are on the more surreal side. It’s still used in political campaigns today. But according to a number of fans, there is a theory that “Come Together” is an abstract song about each member of the Fab Four: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

Is “Come Together” Really About Each of The Beatles?

As it stands, this is just a theory. No member of The Beatles ever confirmed that this particular theory about “Come Together” is true. But when you think about it, it might actually be rooted in reality.

The first verse of “Come Together” is allegedly about Ringo Starr “groovin’ up slowly” on the drums. Starr was also known as the comedic relief of the group. That could connect to the lyric “got to be a joker.”

The second verse of the song could very well be about George Harrison. Known for his spiritual beliefs and interest in Indian spiritualism, the lyrics “I know you, you know me” and “you’ve just got to be free” might be a reference to that.

The third verse, which features direct references to Yoko Ono, could actually be about John Lennon. There is also the mention of “bag product,” which could potentially refer to Bag Productions, Inc., Lennon and Ono’s production company, which connects to the concept of “bagism.” Lennon would later explore this concept more in his solo work.

Lastly, the fourth verse could be about Paul McCartney. The lyrics “muddy water” could be a reference to McCartney’s love of American blues and rock music, namely Muddy Wat. “Mojo filter” has a notable connection to the very short-lived supergroup/collaboration McCartney was part of decades after “Come Together” was released, called Smokin’ Mojo Filters. Just as well, “got to be good looking cause he’s so hard to see” could be a reference to McCartney being the “cute” Beatle.

One of the commenters on the above-mentioned Instagram video mentioned that the song structure also lends credibility to this theory. If you look at most of The Beatles’ songs, they only boast three verses. This song boasts four. Coincidence? I’ll leave that up to you to decide.

