“Gosh, It’s Crazy”: Luke Combs Admits He’s “Nervous” to Drop New Music After Time Away

While releasing music pretty consistently over the last few years, Luke Combs took a different approach in 2025. Although still performing, he stepped away from the idea of dropping a new album. And for most of 2025, the singer entertained fans with hit songs like “One Number Away.” But recently, Combs appeared to break his own rule when he announced his latest EP, The Prequel. Only a sample of his upcoming album, the country star admitted to being a little nervous.

With no better way to kick off the weekend, Combs released The Prequel, which consisted of “Days Like These”, “My Kinda Saturday Night”, and “15 Minutes.” While the EP didn’t even last 15 minutes, it already brought in over 300,000 likes on Instagram. But during a recent video, Combs shared his worries about returning after his break.“Gosh, it’s crazy. I just feel like it’s the first time I put music out in quite some time and I am nervous about it. I’m nervous to see what you guys will think about it.”

Fans Reassure Luke Combs The Wait Was Worth It

Although a little nervous, fans quickly silenced those worries when filling the comments with praise:

Not wanting to force his next album, Combs didn’t take time away to relax. Growing his family, the singer’s wife announced she was expecting their third child just last month. When speaking with fans, he said, “I know you guys have been waiting for music for a long time and I’ve just been kind of doing as much as I can raising the kids and I mean, you can see these gray hairs, man. They’re coming in and it’s just wild. It’s just wild.”

With Combs getting older and embracing the career he created, fans can expect him to balance fatherhood and music while continuing to deliver the heartfelt songs that made him a country superstar.

