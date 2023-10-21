3 Books Every Fall Out Boy Fan Should Read

Over the past two decades, Fall Out Boy evolved from a burgeoning local act in Chicago’s rock scene to a global best-selling act. Comprised of frontman Patrick Stump, bassist Pete Wentz, guitarist Joe Trohman, and drummer Andy Hurley, the band has cemented their place in music history.

Their major label debut album, From Under the Cork Tree, marked the group’s commercial breakthrough. Together, they’ve released eight records, four No. 1 hits on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, and sold out venues worldwide.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a new listener, there’s plenty of history to explore within this record-breaking rock outfit’s career history. Here are three Fall Out Boy books that every music fan should add to their reading lists.

1. Where Are Your Boys Tonight?: The Oral History of Emo’s Mainstream Explosion 1999-2008

Dey Street Books

Seasoned music journalist Chris Payne offers an insightful and wildly entertaining overview of the rise of emo in his 2023 book. Where Are Your Boys Tonight: The Oral History of Emo’s Mainstream Explosion explores how a specific group of bands—including Fall Out Boy—rose to fame during this pivotal chapter in music history.

2. None of This Rocks

Hachette Book Group

An essential read for any devoted Fall Out Boy fan, None of This Rocks offers fans a firsthand perspective on the band’s creation and rise to fame. Authored by founding member Joe Trohman, this eye-opening memoir from 2022 transports fans into his shoes as he traverses through the many chapters of his life. Although Trohman’s self-deprecating humor may not connect with every reader, the stories within None of This Rocks make it worthwhile.

3. Gray

MTV Books

Released in 2013, Gray is an intriguing mix of a band biography, memoir, and fictional novel. Authored by Pete Wentz, the book follows the story of a character named “Pete” (yes, really) as he navigates an intensely challenging life chapter. He offers a raw look at the pain of juggling relationships, anxiety, self-doubt, and feelings of isolation—all while his band is on the verge of stardom.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images