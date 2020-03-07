Malan Breton is what you’d describe as a triple threat. Has worked in nearly every sector of entertainment including positions in directing, writing, dancing and acting, but he is most known for his apparent reign over fashion as a designer and is now adding one more piece to his growing roster of talent and breaking into music.

Breton joined forces with pop artist Emergency Tiara for a stimulating duet and collaboration on his single “Something Stupid”. The single is riveting as well as provoking and Breton brings a new sound to pop, with his distinct, warm vocals, that carry the perfect amount of debonair quality.

“The song to me is the quintessential secret love story, but it’s lyrics are actually much more endearing than it has been presented in the past,” explained Breton. “I think the lyrics touch so many facets of humanity, and the human heart. I chose Emergency Tiara to duet with because she has a beautiful compassionate energy and is so fun to work with.”



Complimentary to the vocals are the intimate and flaunted chorus lyrics: ‘And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like I love you.’ The chorus lyrics followed by verses that set a perfect scene, interpret the moment people feel when they can’t hold back and are aching to share their heart, but also the moment right after when they realize, maybe they ruined it all by revealing their emotions.

The storyline and romantic essence of the song is expanded on by swelling string arrangements, while Juri of Emergency Tiara adds eloquent contrast with her ethereal, harmonized vocals.

Breton is a native of Taipei, Taiwan and relocated to New York in the nineties to pursue a career in fashion and entertainment. Initially Breton was recognized for his modeling and dancing resume, while working with artists Missy Elliot, Paula Abdul and Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs, but quickly climbed his way into fashion when he was cast on Season 3 of the hit show Project Runway followed by several appearances on America’s Next Top Model, China’s Next Top Model and Australia’s Next Top Model.

Now, years into his successful fashion career, Breton has been awarded the prestigious accolade and title of UK Fashion Ambassador for the Parliamentary Society Of Arts, Fashion and Sports, just the icing on the cake in the midst of his newly developed and celebrated tread into pop music.

