Foals Share New Single “2001” from Forthcoming Album

After taking their bright, indie sound back home to the UK, Foals is set to share their new album Life Is Yours on June 17 – just in time for it to become the sun-kissed soundtrack of the summer.

Ahead of the full album’s release, the Oxford-formed outfit unveiled their new single “2001.” The track ups the ante on their disco and funk influences and combines them with lead vocalist Yannis Philippakis’ soaring falsetto.

The band says that though the single takes a leap forward sonically, the lyrics are a look back at the band’s early career.

“‘2001’ feels like a postcard from the past,” Philippakis said in a statement. “We moved to Brighton around that time, we were a young band, and there was the feeling of the first taste of independence. The moment you get those freedoms, you’re surrounded by temptation. The references to beachside candy and Brighton rock are symbols for drugs and hedonism.”

The single was written during the height of the pandemic, resulting in “2001” becoming a pure escapist anthem. The video for the track transports those themes to Costa Brava, Spain, flashing vignettes of coming-of-age experiences. Later a non-descript “candy” is consumed giving the video a whole new hallucinogenic edge.

The rest of Life Is Yours is available to pre-order now. Foals have shared three other singles from the forthcoming LP – “Wake Me Up,” “2 am,” and “Looking High.”

Another essential release for Foals fans and vinyl connoisseurs is the long-awaited vinyl re-press of their debut album Antidotes. The re-press will be manufactured using recycled vinyl records – a process that ensures that each record will be unique. Both Life Is Yours and Antidotes will be available in vinyl bundles, HERE.

This summer the British group is set to play a host of festival dates, including BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Glastonbury and Rock Werchter.

Photo by Alex Knowles/Q Prime