Your 2026 Guide to Country Music Festivals: See Lineups and Dates, Get Tickets, and More

There’s nothing like a country music festival: cold beer, hot weather, and even hotter country acts tearing up the stage.

And festival season is fast approaching, which means it’s almost time to dust off those boots, break out your favorite koozie, and score tickets to see some of your favorite country performers live on the big stage.

But you might not be aware that there are literally dozens of country festivals happening this spring and summer—and a lot of them are much closer to you than you think.

So we’ve compiled a guide to some standout country festivals coming up in 2026. With this guide, you can see lineups, dates, and even find tickets to the best country festivals this year has to offer.

2026 Guide to Country Music Festivals

Extra Innings Festival: Tempe, Arizona – February 27-28

Extra Innings in Tempe, Arizona, is a relatively new festival that has already attracted some of the biggest names in country music. This year’s lineup includes Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, and Hardy as headliners, pop country plus up-and-comers like Jessie Murph and Shaboozey as well as dyed-in-the-wool traditionalists like Noeline Hofmann and Brothers Osbourne.

As suggested by the name and branding, this one has special appeal for baseball fans—appearances by MLB legends are a bonus perk.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo: Houston, TX – March 2-22

This one’s for the real cowboys—catch some bullriding and barrel racing with your country music. Houston Rodeo and Livestock Show‘s headliners include Riley Green, Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan, Dwight Yoakam, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Tim McGraw, (actual rodeo athlete) Cody Johnson, and so many more over the course of the nearly monthlong event.

Florence, Arizona – April 9-12

St. Pete Beach, Florida – May 8-10

Calgary, Alberta – June 26-28

Craven, Saskatchewan – July 9-12

Twin Lakes, Wisconsin – July 16-19



Country Thunder takes a unique approach: five festivals, five cities, and different lineups for each. Gavin Adcock, Zach Top, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Red Clay Strays, and Riley Green are among the headliners. Check your local stop to see who’s headlining—chances are you’re gonna like it.

Tortuga Music Festival: Ft. Lauderdale Beach, Florida – April 10-12

While not strictly a country festival, Florida’s Tortuga Music Festival is certainly country-leaning—exceptions include Goo Goo Dolls and Ice Cube—but the headliners are all country: Post Malone (still can’t really believe he is a country star now), Riley Green, and Kenny Chesney top the bill here. Billed lower down the poster is tons more great talent, including Lukas Nelson, Shane Smith and the Saints, and, ahem, Afroman and Uncle Kracker. Good times!

Two Step Inn: Georgetown, Texas – April 18-19

Two Step Inn is a good one for the Americana and traditional country enthusiasts—again, with notable exceptions (Goo Goo Dolls again? Maybe they’re a country band now?). And BIGXTHAPLUG is a Texas icon in his own right, so no complaints here. But Brooks & Dunn and Chris Stapleton are in the headlining slots, with the likes of Red Clay Strays, Tedeschi Trucks, Wyatt Flores, and Randy freakin’ Travis holding it down both days of this outdoor Texas fest.

Lone Star Smokeout: Arlington, Texas – April 24-26

If there are two things Texas does right, it’s BBQ and country music. And there will be no shortage of either at the Lone Star Smokeout, companion fest of Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout. Enjoy incredible smoked meats, fried treats, and of course, cold beer while two-stepping to the sounds of Koe Wetzel, Riley Green, Shaboozey, and more. Tasty.

Stagecoach: Indio, California – April 24-26

All the way out west, there is one country music fest to rule them all: Stagecoach. Country music’s answer to Coachella features stacked lineups year after year and one of the most unbeatable festival-going experiences, period. CoJo, Posty, and Lainey are heading up this year’s, alongside a mix of legacy rock acts, country stalwarts and up-and-comers alike, and party-oriented DJs and rappers. Not to be missed are special guests the Compton Cowboys and Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse.

Bellville, Texas – May 1-2

Bloomingdale, Georgia – May 29-30

Sioux Falls, South Dakota – June 27-28

Ashland, Kentucky – July 10-11

Anderson, South Carolina – July 25-26

Hastings, Michigan – August 8-9

Ocala, Florida – August 28-29

Hamburg, New York – September 11-12

Kid Rock’s traveling Rock the Country Fest will feature a wide array of country and rock acts in eight seven (South Carolina has been cancelled) separate festivals in eight cities over the course of spring and summer 2026. Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, and Creed are heading it up, among many others. Each city has a different lineup, so be sure to check out who is appearing at your local stop before grabbing tickets.

Boots in the Park: Albuquerque, New Mexico – May 15-16

Boots in the Park, hosted by Albuquerque’s colorfully-named Balloon Fiesta Park, is a country music festival that promises to be heavy on good times and Southwestern vibes. Post Malone and Jelly Roll are heading it up, with regional Mexican crossover sensation Carín León, Jessie Murph, and near-ubiquitous festival presence Koe Wetzel bringing up the rear.

Gulf Coast Jam: Panama City Beach, Florida – May 28-31

Go full Kenny Chesney mode at Gulf Coast Jam, Florida’s country music festival on the beach. Get some sand in your boots with Post Malone, Riley Green, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, and more. You won’t hear the chillaxing strains of Uncle Kenny this year, but that’s what Piña Coladas are for.

Carolina Country Music Fest: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – June 4-7

Riley Green, Post Malone, Luke Bryan, and Blake Shelton are slated to headline Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest. Five stages, 40+ artists, and beachy good times await at this strictly country music festival.

Rock the South: Decatur, Alabama – June 11-13

Decatur, Alabama-based country festival Rock the South celebrates its fifteenth anniversary with headliners Zach Top, Jason Aldean, and Riley Green. Fellow summer festival staples Jessie Murph and BIGXTHAPLUG will bring the party vibes, while traditionalists like Travis Tritt and Craig Morgan will keep the old school heads happy.

Tailgate N’ Tallboys: Bloomington, Illinois – June 18-20

Tailgate N’ Tallboys sounds like the name of a Zach Top single, so it’s only fitting that he’s headlining this Illinois festival alongside Jessie Murph and Treaty Oak Revival. Gavin Adcock, BIGXTHAPLUG, Wyatt Flores, and many more round out the lineup of this traditional-leaning country fest happening this June.

Hoofbeat Country Fest: Cadott, Wisconsin – June 25-27

Cadott, Wisconsin’s Country Fest rebranded as Hoofbeat Country Fest a few years back, but that’s about all that’s changed. Jason Aldean, Bailey Zimmerman, and Kane Brown are heading up this year’s fest, with the likes of Dasha, Tucker Wetmore, and Emily Ann Roberts appearing as well. Don’t miss the Wednesday tailgate party with Aaron Tippin.

Windy City Smokeout: Chicago, Illinois – July 8-12

BBQ, brews, and bops beckon at Chicago’s Windy City Smokeout. The annual county music and BBQ fest features the best local pitmasters, craft beer, and of course, the hottest country and Americana acts. This year’s five-night lineup includes Treaty Oak Revival, Hootie and the Blowfish, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, and Blake Shelton, plus many more.

Country Concert 26: Fort Loramie, Ohio – July 9-11

The 45th annual Country Concert Festival is happening this year in Fort Loramie, Ohio. The traditional-leaning fest features legacy acts like Alabama and Travis Tritt alongside fan favorites like Riley Green and Jason Aldean. As the poster says: Music, camping, fun! What more could you want?

Minnesota Country Club Festival: St. Paul, Minnesota – July 10-11

The first-ever Minnesota Country Club fest is kicking off with a bang this year. The Americana-leaning fest includes appearances by a more left-of-the-dial lineup that includes Charley Crockett, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, and Stephen Wilson, Jr., as well as fan favorites like the Red Clay Strays and Treaty Oak Revival in the headlining slots. Let’s hope this fest sticks around for many years to come!

Country Jam USA: Eau Claire, Wisconsin – July 16-18

Festival circuit workhorses Koe Wetzel and Riley Green head up this Wisconsin festival alongside Jordan Davis, Travis Tritt, and more. Country music, camping and—wait for it—cold beer are what Country Jam USA is all about. LFG.

Under the Big Sky: Whitefish, Montana – July 17-19

Under the Big Sky is a summer staple, with a patented mix of trad country, bluegrass, outlaw, and more keeping that circle unbroken year after year. Cody Jinks, Zach Top, and Chris Stapleton are heading up this year’s fest, but this is some of the best small font festival curation in the game—in my humble opinion.

Keep an eye on this list as we update.

Featured Image: Scotty McCreery, Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

