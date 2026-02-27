Billy Strings Just Leaked a Bunch of New Tour Dates for Fall 2026

Billy Strings just added a few “pages” to his summer tour “notebook.”

The bluegrass phenom has one of the most sought-after shows in live music right now, and fans (like me) are thrilled to see the announcement of a new slate of fall dates. Billy’s announcement came via social media, in a new post featuring a continuation of this year’s signature school-notebook-doodle style artwork.

The new stretch kicks off September 18 in Denver, Colorado before heading west and making some California stops including Oakland and Los Angeles.

Oregon, Baltimore, Texas, and New Orleans are among the lucky locales to be treated to Billy Strings concerts this fall. The final scrawl on the page reads “December 12 – ??????”.

Any guesses?

How to Get Billy Strings Tickets

Presale and onsale information for the leaked dates has yet to be officially announced. Stay tuned to billystrings.com if you want to know the moment the new dates go onsale.

Tons of Billy Strings dates are sold out, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss your local stop. You can head to StubHub to get tickets to any show—even sold-out ones. StubHub orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

02/06 – Athens, GA @ Akins Ford Arena

02/07 – Athens, GA @ Akins Ford Arena

02/10 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/11 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/13 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/14 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

02/20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/02 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/03 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/04 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/08 – Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

04/10 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/11 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

04/14 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

04/17 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/18 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

04/22 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

04/24 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

04/25 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

04/26 – Fishers, IN @ Fishers Event Center

07/14 — Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Center

07/17 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

07/18 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

07/21 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

07/24 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

07/25 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

07/28 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena

07/31 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/01 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

08/28 — Ionia, MI @ Ionia County Fairgrounds

08/29 — Ionia, MI @ Ionia County Fairgrounds

“Leaked” new dates will be added when they are officially announced.