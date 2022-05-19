The Judds’ ‘Final Tour’ Will Go On as Planned with Friends Faith Hill, Martina McBride, and More

Wynonna Judd has revealed that The Judds: The Final Tour, which was planned before the untimely death of her mother Naomi Judd on April 30, will move forward as planned.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38-plus years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” said Judd in a statement. ” I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together,” Wynonna shared.

Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland added, “I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife, Naomi, would have wanted her to do.”

Honoring her mother and her legacy, Wynonna will perform some of her solo songs as well as ones by The Judds and welcome special guests to the stage throughout the tour, including Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, and more that will be revealed soon. Faith Hill will join Judd for the final show in Lexington.

The 11-date arena tour will kick off on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and close in the Judds’ home state of Kentucky in Lexington on Oct. 29.

“What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began,” said Wynonna Judd. “It means so much to have my sister-friend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration.”

She added, “It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful.”

The Final Tour 2022 Dates

Sept. 30 Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, Mich.

Oct. 1 Huntington Center – Toledo, Ohio

Oct. 7 Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, S.D.

Oct. 8 Resch Center – Green Bay, Wisc.

Oct. 14 Gas South Arena – Duluth, Ga.

Oct. 15 Propst Arena at The Von Braun Center – Huntsville, Ala.

Oct. 21 Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, Okla.

Oct. 22 Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 27 Mississippi Coast Coliseum – Biloxi, Miss.

Oct. 28 Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tenn.

Oct. 29 Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY

Tickets for The Judds’ “The Final Tour” are currently on sale at TheJudds.com.

Photo: Katie Kauss / Getty Images for CMT