Lainey Wilson Will Welcome Jelly Roll Into the Grand Ole Opry Next Month

Both Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson have seen their careers explode in the past couple of years. Wilson is the Country Music Association’s reigning Entertainer of the Year, while Jelly Roll recently won a Grammy in the inaugural Best Contemporary Country Album for last year’s Beautifully Broken. The two have leaned heavily on one another throughout their respective rises to stardom, even collaborating on the ACM Award-winning duet “Save Me” back in 2023. So, it only makes sense that Wilson would be the one to welcome the “Need a Favor” hitmaker into the illustrious ranks of the Grand Ole Opry.

In a ceremony scheduled for March 10, the nine-time CMA Award winner will officially induct Jelly Roll into country music’s most sacred club. Wilson, 33, joined the Grand Ole Opry in a June 2024 ceremony headed by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Country singer Craig Morgan, who formally invited the “Son of a Sinner” crooner to the Opry during a December live recording of The Joe Rogan Experience, will perform during the event. Leanne Morgan, Ernest, and others will also take the stage, according to Variety.

Wilson was among the first to congratulate Jelly Roll (born Jason DeFord) on his invitation. “So proud for you brother,” wrote the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer in an Instagram comment.

Jelly Roll Will Become the Newest Member of the Grand Ole Opry

Making his Grand Ole Opry debut on Nov. 9, 2021, Jelly Roll was stunned when his friend and mentor, Craig Morgan, interrupted the “Liar” singer’s interview with Joe Rogan.

Back in October 2023, the rapper turned country music sensation joined Morgan onstage at the Opry for a surprise duet of the latter’s 2002 hit “Almost Home.”

“And who would’ve ever dreamed back then that I’d be back at the Opry House today to say, Jelly Roll, you’re officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry,” said the “Redneck Yacht Club” singer, 61. “It’s an honor to say welcome to the family, brother.”

Hearing the news, the “Winning Streak” singer, 41, buried his face in his hands and sobbed.

“[It] don’t get no bigger in country music, bubba. That’s as big as it gets, yo,” he tearfully told Rogan. “F—ing Grand Ole Opry, dawg. Dude, I used to buy tickets to go there.”

