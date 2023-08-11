Foghat to Release New Album ‘Sonic Mojo’

Foghat is ready to share new music. The English rock band is working on a new album, Sonic Mojo, that will be released on November 10, marking their first new album in seven years. The band is previewing the project with the lead single, “Drivin’ On,” which will be officially released on August 25.

Videos by American Songwriter

They shared a teaser of the song on Friday (August 11). With Scott Holt on lead vocals, the song is about a man who is bound and determined to see the woman he loves. The main character is hitting the road in the dead of night at 2 a.m. under the glow of the moonlight as Holt croons, Wanna see my girl/When the night is through/I’m drivin’ on/And I gotta be strong/And it won’t be long/And I’m drivin’ on.

“Drivin’ On” is one of four songs on the album co-written by Kim Simmonds, the founder of the band Savoy Brown. Foghat frontman Roger Earl used to play with Simmonds in Savoy Brown before he left to form Foghat. Simmonds passed away in 2022 at the age of 75.

[RELATED: 5 Songs Linked to Cars]

“The upcoming release sees Foghat tip their hat to great artists that came before them, with songs on the album written by Willie Dixon, B.B. King, and Chuck Berry, as well as giving plenty of winks and nods from the current lineup,” a press release described.

Earl is the last remaining original member of Foghat. The current lineup consists of drummer Earl, lead singer Holt, bassist Rodney O’Quinn and guitarist Bryan Bassett. Foghat’s last studio album was Under the Influence in 2016 which included a new version of their biggest hit “Slow Ride” in celebration of the song’s 40th anniversary.

Formed in 1971 in London, Foghat originally featured Earl, Dave Peverett and Tony Stevens, all of whom were previously part of Savoy Brown. Their biggest hit, “Slow Ride,” peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1976.

Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns