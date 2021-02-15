2020 gave British band Sophie and the Giants an unexpected but much-welcomed surprise—a stream-busting hit in the form of “Hypnotized,” recorded with Purple Disco Machine. The track, which has been streamed over 200 million times, endorsed by top DJs and inserted itself onto European charts, became a glittering bright spot in a troubled year.

For the band, which formed in 2017 and had been building steady momentum on the back of their debut EP, the pandemic had, like for so many others, halted their plans to release new music and to tour. But then came “Hypnotized,” which front woman Sophie Scott co-wrote with the German producer and remixer extraordinaire, Purple Disco Machine, and with it, newfound vigor.

“I was just sent the instrumental to the track one day and asked to try and write some lyrics and melodies over the top,” Scott tells American Songwriter. “I had only ever written for my band and never done anything like that before, so I didn’t expect much to come of it or for people to love it as much as they did. I think me and Purple Disco Machine ended up being a perfect team.”

The track, which has gone multi-platinum in Italy, has captivated fans around the globe, with its pulsating beat and mesmerizing chorus. “It’s about coming home, shutting the world away and just being with the people you love,” says Scott. “Not to mention, it’s positive and makes you want to dance! We all need that right now.”

Along with providing a much-needed respite, the track has also influenced Sophie and the Giants in the way they have continued to make music, particularly their latest single, “Right Now.” “’Hypnotized’ has definitely sonically influenced our own music,” says Scott. “It’s been a turning point for us and helped us recognize the type of music we are capable of making.”

The band’s own pop sensibility, mixed with a dash of millennial rock angst, has been expanded by the response to “Hypnotized.” “We love its energy, its positivity and purity. Naturally, that’s influenced the music we are making now. ‘Right Now’ is definitely reflective of that. Bursting with energy, it’s like ‘Hypnotized,’ just with a bite.”

The track’s influence is a notch added onto the roster of sonic cues Sophie and the Giants takes inspiration from—Blondie, Alanis Morissette, St Vincent, No Doubt, Garbage and Miley Cyrus. “When writing, I get in the vibe by listening to all my favorite songs by them beforehand,” says Scott. “We want to make powerful pop music that is beautiful but has an edge. Stuff that makes you want to dance but is also still so raw. It’s taken us a long time to get the right balance, but hard work pays off and we’re so excited for the music we are making.”

“Right Now” is a dose of uplifting energy from the Sheffield-based band, even as its members—Scott, along with guitarist Toby Holmes, bassist Antonia Pooles and drummer Chris Hill—have been trying to navigate the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns as best as they can. Having played sets at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2019, as well as Glastonbury and Reading, the band has been eager to reach new audiences. For Scott, who wasn’t able to do all the things one does when a song takes off as well as “Hypnotized” did, maintaining connection with fans has been top of mind.

“It’s been very difficult,” she says. “We are definitely more of a live band. We have so much energy we need to get out. We all prefer connecting with our fans on a face-to-face personal level. We like talking to them and getting to know them and we’ve just been trying to do what we can from home and through social media, which sometimes doesn’t feel real. But it’s getting us through.”