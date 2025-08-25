Genesis and Yes Members Came Together To Form This Powerhouse Prog Rock Supergroup

Decades after the heyday of both Genesis and Yes, a supergroup composed of members of both iconic progressive rock bands was formed. Though, the group wasn’t originally intended to be a “supergroup,” necessarily. In reality, the supergroup known as Squackett was originally formed because Yes bassist and vocalist Chris Squire needed a guitarist to help him out on a solo project.

He connected with Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett, they mushed together their names, and Squackett was formed. The band included Roger King on keyboard, Jeremy Stacey on drums, and the backing vocals of Amanda Lehmann.

This supergroup was short-lived, unfortunately. The resulting album was peddled as a supergroup record, rather than a solo effort from Squire, and A Life Within A Day was released in 2012.

So, why didn’t this group last? It’s a tale as old as time.

The Short-Lived Legacy of Squackett

This collaboration between Chris Squire and Steve Hackett wasn’t totally random. There was a connection there. Decades earlier, Hackett had actually worked with Squire’s bandmate in Yes, Steve Howe, in the band GTR. Naturally, the two had to work together for the 2012 project, A Life Within A Day.

The project that began as a solo venture for Squire ended up producing a supergroup, and their sole album was released in 2012. Squackett’s debut record came out in May 2012, though the whole of the recording was more or less written and recorded several years prior.

It’s a solid album. The record’s title track won an Anthem Award at the Progressive Music Awards in 2012. The tune “Aliens” was originally a Yes song that never made it to a Yes album and was repurposed by Squackett.

Surprisingly enough, this supergroup never really toured or performed. The only known (to my knowledge) performance of any Squackett material occurred years prior to the album’s release. That performance came from Hackett, who played “Stormchaser” during his 2009 tour with his own band.

What happened? Why didn’t Squackett tour? When it comes down to it, their only album received somewhat mixed (though positive-leaning) reviews. Outside of that, there doesn’t appear to be any concrete reason why the band stopped making music. Though, supergroups are rarely built to last forever. Following Squire’s passing in 2015, Squackett appears to be done for good.

Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage