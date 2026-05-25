4 Pop Country Lyrics From the 90s That Are Actually Pretty Clever

Sometimes I think pop country gets a bad rap for not being good at storytelling. But honestly, that’s just not the case. Here are some lyrics from pop country songs of the 90s that might change your mind about the genre’s knack for clever lines.

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“The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You)” by Shania Twain

“Yeah, the woman in me needs the man in you.”

In this song from Shania Twain‘s The Woman In Me album, Twain sings about wanting a man who can bring out her feminine side. In the first verse, Twain admits that she’s “not always strong,” and “sometimes [she’s] even wrong” before admitting that she can’t always do things on her own.

It seems like putting half-titles together was a popular move at the time, and this song is perfect for that.

“Just About Now” by Faith Hill

“It’s just moment to moment / Surviving somehow / This is not about then / This is just about now.”

Faith Hill had two No. 1 singles from her debut album, Take Me As I Am, in 1993. Although this song wasn’t one of them, the clever spin that Hill puts on the title in the chorus definitely makes it worth mentioning. In the beginning of the song, Hill talks about the things she’d be doing “just about now” if she was still with her partner. She chooses hope in the chorus, giving the phrase a double meaning.

“I’ll Get Even With You” by Leann Rimes

“Every day and every night / If it’s the last thing I ever do / I’ll get even with you.”

Even though the title makes this song sound like it’d be vengeful, Rimes changes expectations when she makes “getting even” a good thing. As it turns out, the country singer wanted to sing about paying someone back for the good they’ve done, not ruining their life.

“Believe Me, Baby (I Lied)” by Trisha Yearwood

“When I said, I didn’t want your love / And you were no one I was thinking of / Believe me, baby, I lied.”

This song might’ve been the only No. 1 hit from Yearwood’s album, Everybody Knows, but for good reason. This track puts a clever spin on lying to your partner, almost making it sound like a positive thing. Why? As Yearwood reveals in the chorus, she was only lying about the things she didn’t mean.

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