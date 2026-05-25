3 Rock Songs From 1983 That Still Make Tough Guys Cry

The year 1983 played host to many somber rock songs. The three below are tearjerkers, no matter who you are. Whether building or sweeping emotion makes you well up or timid heartbreak is your undoing. These famous tracks will get your emotions flowing. Revisit them if you need to feel it all for a little while.

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“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” — Journey

Listeners are completely shattered under the weight of Journey’s “Separate Ways (World Apart).” This song has a scope that feels almost too large for a single song to hold. Sure, it’s a breakup song, but it’s much more than that. Listening to this atmospheric Journey classic always feels like a life-altering experience.

It’s hard not to get emotional while listening to this song, if only because of how mammoth it feels. The power that the band imbues this song with hits the listener right in the gut. You don’t need to be going through a breakup to feel the effects of this Journey song; it’s innately stirring.

“I Don’t Care Anymore” — Phil Collins

Speaking of breakup songs, the next entry on this list is Phil Collins’ “I Don’t Care Anymore.” This percussive track will hit home for anyone suffering a fractured relationship. “Well you can tell everyone I’m a down disgrace / Drag my name all over the place / I don’t care anymore,” Collins sings in this 1983 release. While the singer is resolved in his emotions, it’s the kind of catharsis that immediately brings on the waterworks. It’s like an emotional breakthrough that all heartbroken people hope to achieve.

The subject matter makes “I Don’t Care Anymore” an immediate tearjerker. If you find yourself on the sour end of love, this song will make you cry, no doubt about it.

“I Won’t Hold You Anymore” — Toto

Finally, we have the breakup song of all breakup songs: Toto’s “I Won’t Hold You Anymore.” There’s nothing about this song that isn’t depressing. Whether you’re in love or falling out of it, this song will get an emotional rise out of you.

“Time can erase the things we said / But it gives me time to realize that you’re the one instead,” the lyrics read. This song drums up all kinds of painful emotions. You’d be lucky to get out of listening to it unscathed.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)