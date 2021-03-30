Gibson To Sponsor Michael Franti ‘Stay Human’ Podcast on American Songwriter Podcast Network

As a globally-recognized musician and activist revered for his high-energy live shows and worldwide philanthropic efforts, Michael Franti continues to grow and evolve his Stay Human podcast with the announcement of a new sponsorship by Gibson . In partnership with American Songwriter Podcast Network, you can find the Stay Human podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you listen to podcasts.

“We’ve loved being in partnership with the American Songwriter Podcast Network, and we’re super excited about Gibson now coming on to sponsor our podcast,” shares Franti. “Gibson has been around for over a hundred years, and they have made the coolest guitars in the world for a really long time.”

“I look forward to sharing with you Gibson’s story and all the incredible things that they’re doing both environmentally and to serve the community,” Franti continues. “I want to say thank you to JC [Curleigh], to all the guitar builders, and to the people at Gibson who work to get guitars into the hands of those that want to play them.”

“The world needs more empathy at all levels, and Michael Franti is leading the way,” says James ‘JC’ Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson Brands. “The power of music with a purpose and his amazing ‘Stay Human’ mantra are living proof of my friend Michael’s mission in life.”

“We are honored to have Michael Franti’s Stay Human podcast in the American Songwriter Podcast Network and could not be more excited to have Gibson come aboard as the presenting partner of his podcast,” shares American Songwriter CMO Zac Litwack. “Each episode Michael touches on the importance of creativity, spreading love, and making the world a better place each day at a time. Through the support of Gibson, we look forward to bringing that powerful message to more individuals. We can’t wait for what the future holds for this partnership between Michael Franti’s Stay Human podcast, Gibson and American Songwriter.”

Initially launched independently by Franti and Activist Artists Management in May 2020, the Stay Human podcast is similar to his award-winning documentary of the same name. The humanitarian has traveled around the world for decades, meeting incredibly inspiring people from musicians to cultural creatives – people of all walks of life – with episodes featuring Dr. Oz, Celeste Barber, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Pat Monahan of Train, Natasha Bedingfield, HIRIE, Maggie Rose, Bert Jacobs of Life Is Good, Andy Bernstein of HeadCount, John Mackey of Whole Foods, and many more.



“The Stay Human podcast is all about the belief that I have that there’s no one you wouldn’t love if you knew their story,” Franti elaborates. “We have guests from all walks of life, but in particular, people who are cultural creatives — people who through their music, their art, their entrepreneurship, or their activism are doing things to actively change the world. We think you are going to love it, and I can’t wait for you to give us a listen and let us know what you do to stay human.”

Michael Franti & Spearhead’s 11th studio album Work Hard And Be Nicewas released on June 19, with lead single “I Got You” earning the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s AAA Chart, marking Franti’s first No. 1 in nearly 10 years, after performing the track on NBC’s “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” upon the album’s release. The single also landed on NPR’s mid-year and end-year “Heavy Rotation: Public Radio’s Most Popular Songs of 2020,” sharing, “Michael Franti’s infectious groove is unmistakable. From the opening chords to the percolating rhythm, it’s easy to get caught up in the positivity he exudes.”

For more information, visit MichaelFranti.com or follow him on Instagram and Twitter @MichaelFranti and Facebook.com/MichaelFranti.