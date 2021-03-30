Genre-Bending Singer Fousheé Releases Track and Visual for “gold fronts” Feat. Lil Wayne

When describing her sound in a 2020 interview, singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Fousheé explained it as, “Airy vox and harmony paired with the angst of a very emotional Black Leo femme.” She continued with, “I like to look at it like poetry sometimes taking the form of raps or melody depending on the occasion. A lot of genres layered into my music journey & roots. Sometimes alt-soul, but always the truth. It would feel like a back massage and taste minty.”

This airy angst is present in her latest release, “gold fronts,” featuring Lil Wayne out March 29. Along with previous releases like “single af” and “Deep End,” the track carries on her focus on self-love, self-care and female empowerment, all with a touch of the pandemic blues.

“This record pretty much wrote itself,” said Fousheé. “I was really trying to write in a way that felt tangible and approach how living in a pandemic feels without actually saying those words. There’s something spiritual about this song and I hope everyone feels that.” They don’t make enough days in a month. I got plans and they’re all piled up. And I think this year had a personal vendetta, there’s always 2031, she sings.

Along with rap veteran Lil Wayne, in the docu-style music video for “gold fronts,” Fousheé highlights the beauty of being black and shares the message that no one can take your shine away.

“Fousheé & I wrote this concept about being unapologetically YOU. This video takes us through different characters, unique black-owned businesses and remembering to be yourself every step of the way,” Director Edgar Esteves shared on Instagram.

Born and raised in New Jersey with a desire to be a musician from early on, Fousheé moved to New York to experience the music scene and soon set her sights on the welcoming community of artists in Los Angeles. In 2020, when her unidentified voice went viral on TikTok as the hook on Sleepy Hallow’s viral track “Deep End (Freestyle),” she released her own version along with an accompanying visual that put her on the map as a serious contender in the industry. “Deep End” continues to push boundaries with the recent achievement of reaching Top 10 at Alternative Radio, making Fousheé the first black female artist to hit the top 10 in 32 years. It has also amassed nearly 300 million streams worldwide, reached #5 on the Spotify Global Viral 50 chart and #1 on the Global Shazam chart, among others. Most recently, Fousheé was named as Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month.

Fousheé’s latest single, “gold fronts” will be featured on her upcoming project, slated to release later this spring.

Listen to “gold fronts” below.