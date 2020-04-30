HAIM Drop New Tune, Explain What to Expect on ‘Women In Music Pt III’

New school L.A. pop trio HAIM have given us one good thing to look forward to this summer when they release their hotly anticipated third LP Women In Music Pt III on June 26th via Columbia Records.



The sisters joined host Zane Lowe on Apple Music just recently to chat about the forthcoming album, whose cover photo was shot by filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson and was co-produced by Rostam Batmanglij, and video for its beat-driven fifth single “I Know Alone,” directed by Jake Schreier (Chance The Rapper, Kanye West, Selena Gomez).



“I think the song, for me, and when we were writing it, it was almost like finding comfort in being alone and having your routine when you are alone,” Danielle Haim told Lowe of the single, the video of which can be viewed below . “And it’s so weird that we wrote this such a long time ago and it resembles what’s going on today. But for me, when I just want to be left alone, I find comfort in my every day routine. And it almost feels like that’s what’s comforting to me. And that’s what we wanted the song to sound like, eerie but has a beat that you can dance to.”



Women In Music Pt III, meanwhile, was originally scheduled to hit record shops on April 24th but was pushed back to June to coincide with public precautions in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic.



“Things were changing so quickly that when we were supposed to put out our record, it just didn’t feel like an appropriate time to do so,” Alaina Haim told Lowe. “So, we ended up moving our release date to later this summer. And now that it feels like we’ve settled into this weird quarantine new normal life, we really just want to put it out and we’re going to give you ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ on June 26th. And there’s going to be more surprises from now until then, but it’s coming out June 26th, Women In Music Part Three, and I’m so excited.”



