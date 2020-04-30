She Rocks, part of the Women’s International Music Network, continues their new She Rocks Spotlight series today, a weekly online series that showcases and supports the artist community during the coronavirus crisis. The She Rocks Spotlight series includes performances from top musicians and up-and-coming artists and will be live streamed every Thursday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Today’s episode features GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter Shelly Peiken, with opening acts Ruby Velle and Jessica Childress. Peiken’s hits include Christina Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants,” Brandy’s “Almost Doesn’t Count,” and Meredith Brooks’ “Bitch.” Peiken’s music is featured in many films and TV shows including The Blind Side, 30 Rock, Orange Is The New Black, and many more. After decades of writing songs Peiken is now releasing 2.0…, an album of her own which includes songs she has written for artists over her career as well as new music.

Two rising artists curated by the Women’s International Music Network will be opening each week, followed by an iconic performer. You can make a difference while watching by donating here on the WiMN on behalf of the performers and supporting the artist community amid the current pandemic. All funds collected will be shared with the performers. Musicians can submit to be selected to perform by going here.

Upcoming episodes include:

May 7: Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) with Christine Taunton & Kalina and Kiana

May 14: Lisa Loeb with Angela Soffe & Amy Engelhardt

Watch Shelly Peiken perform an acoustic stripped down version of the Christina Aguilera hit “What A Girl Wants” below: