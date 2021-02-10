Kenny Chesney’s “Don’t Blink,” Montgomery Gentry’s “Something to Be Proud Of” Montgomery Gentry and Toby Keith’s “Love Me If You Can”—all chart-topping songs. All written by Chris Wallin. In addition to those, there’s a list a mile long with names like Garth Brooks, Brad Paisley, Trace Adkins and more, who have recorded songs written by Chris.

Now imagine, you as a songwriter, being able to not only learn from Chris but pick his brain. Not at a songwriting seminar but on an ongoing basis. Actually, strike that. You don’t need to imagine it because the opportunity is real.

“Because of all this craziness that went on this last year, it gave me time to slow down a bit and I found so many songwriting sites that drove me crazy,” Wallin tells American Songwriter. “All of these sites from people saying ‘learn to write a hit’ but it’s from someone who has never written a hit in their lives. And to be honest some of the information I saw, in my opinion, was incorrect.”

That was all it took for Wallin, one of Nashville’s most in demand hit writers for decades, to take it upon himself to right that ship by launching a songwriter website of his own: BuildingGreatSongs.com. Wanting to teach songwriters solid information on the craft of songwriting, Wallin built a program that doesn’t get so technical that a new songwriter gets overwhelmed, yet isn’t so elementary that a seasoned songwriter isn’t learning anything either. Phrasing, rhyme schemes, irony, first and third person metaphors, the power of mumble talking—he covers it all.

“I try to think of every level of a songwriter,” Wallin says. “What I’ve tried to do is ride in the middle and make even the more advanced techniques, simple and easy to understand.”

Unlike other seminars or online courses, Wallin’s expertise is not delivered merely in ‘watch and take notes’ lessons, nor is it confined to the writing room. With Wallin, a lot like songwriting, the learning never stops. One of the things he’s most proud of is his Song Community. As part of the class package, songwriters have access to an online songwriting community that Wallin sees as more of a destination than anything else.

“The Song Community is really cool,” he says excitedly. “On top of direct access to me, where I’ll come in every few days and answer questions, you can go in there with all these other songwriters and talk. I want it to be a destination where songwriters can come and get help with their songs or get help with their songwriting or get help with direction on what to do next.”

In essence, it’s the virtual equivalent to hanging out at a songwriter bar and talking songs and songwriting with fellow writers, including Chris. Not just him though. Members of the Song Community also have access to the expertise of Wallin’s friends, and when you live in town as long as he has, with the success he’s had, that’s one elite batch of friends.

“A lot of my friends are well known hit songwriters, artists, label execs and publishers. Everyone has questions and what I want, is to have not just me, but the titans of the industry answer those questions,” adds Wallin. “What is that question you’d ask a hit songwriter or a publisher or a huge artist you’re trying to get your songs to? I’m going to be doing video interviews with those people and asking some of the questions the Song Community poses and get their answers. I’m trying to do some stuff that I haven’t seen done. I really want to make the creative process turn into the life process for people and the only way to do that is knowledge.”

Just for visiting the site and taking a look around, songwriters can get a free download of Chris’ Quick Start Guide The Top 10 Costly Mistakes New Songwriters Make.

“I really think that at the end of this course, you’ll become a better songwriter. I truly believe that. I truly believe it will take you to another level.”

Learn more about Chris Wallin’s course by visiting BuildingGreatSongs.com.