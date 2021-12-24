“Holly Jolly Christmas” Origins and Famous Covers

It’s the best time of the year

Now I don’t know if there’ll be snow

but have a cup of cheer.

These lyrics ring with a festive familiarity, and they’re deeply embedded in the canon of Christmas songs. It’s the song “Holly Jolly Christmas,” also known as “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas,” which was written by Johnny Marks in 1962.

The song first appeared in the beloved Christmas special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, in 1964. Singer/musician Burl Ives sang “Holly Jolly Christmas” in the film as the animated character Sam the Snowman. Since the song’s debut, the track’s legacy has only intensified as it has re-entered the top charts several holiday seasons after its release and in the 21st century.

Several artists have covered the song, and American Songwriter rounded up our favorite renditions of the classic to keep your Christmas playlist running.

Michael Bublé (2011)

Dolly Parton (2020)

Alan Jackson (1992)

Idina Menzel (2014)

Chris Young (2016)

Meghan Trainor (2020)

Lady A (2012)