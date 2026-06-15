4 Songs From 1967 That Every Baby Boomer Knows by Heart

If you’re a baby boomer, you probably remember the summer of 1967 quite well, right down to the songs that defined the Summer of Love. Few years in music history have been as significant as this one, and there are some songs from 1967 that just about every baby boomer on the planet knows by heart. Let’s look at a few examples and get real nostalgic!

“Light My Fire” by The Doors from ‘The Doors’

Diehard psychedelic rock fans know this iconic Doors song like the back of their hand. This somewhat controversial song, known for the eroticism in its lyrics, was a smash hit during the countercultural movement of the time. “Light My Fire” was a No. 1 smash hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it remains The Doors’ most well-known song of their career.

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“Respect” by Aretha Franklin from ‘I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You’

Soul fans unite! Nothing hits quite like Aretha Franklin’s 1967 rendition of Otis Redding’s “Respect”. It was one of Franklin’s breakthrough hits. It remains not only her most famous song but also one of the most famous songs of the 1960s, period. “Respect” was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 and reached the Top 20 across multiple countries worldwide.

“Incense And Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock from ‘Incense And Peppermints’

When I think about the golden age of sunshine pop and psychedelia, I think of the one-hit wonder “Incense And Peppermints” by Strawberry Alarm Clock. This jam was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100, and it just sounds like the era. A definitive anthem if I’ve ever heard one.

“All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles

I really couldn’t avoid this legendary tune on our list of baby boomer songs from 1967. “All You Need Is Love” is one of the most instantly recognizable psychedelic pop songs of the 1960s, whether you were alive to hear it drop or not. It is also one of The Beatles’ biggest hits. This anthem peaked at No. 1 across the board in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, and numerous other countries.

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