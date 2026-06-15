Born in Texas 34 Years Ago Today, the Country Star Who Helped His Musical Hero Break a Longstanding Record on His Birthday

On this day (June 15) in 1992, Parker McCollum was born in Conroe, Texas. He started honing his skills as a kid and was playing local venues before he graduated high school. After independently releasing a pair of albums, he inked a deal with MCA Nashville. His unique sound and relatable songwriting helped him become one of country music’s most popular up-and-comers. Less than five years after inking his major label deal, he took the stage alongside George Strait during a record-breaking concert in Texas.

McCollum was raised in two worlds. His dad was a car salesman, and his mother came from a family of ranchers and rodeo riders. He and his older brother and cousins worked on his grandfather’s ranch in Limestone County, Texas, as kids. Already a fan of classic country music, these summers helped him expand his musical horizons. Notably, he heard Ryan Bingham for the first time while ranching. The song “Southside of Heaven” changed the way he looked at music, according to MCA Nashville.

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“It was so simple, and it stayed so simple,” he said. “My sophomore and junior years, [Bingham] put out two of the best records I’ve ever heard. It showed me what standards are and what can be done.”

Parker McCollum Enters the Country Music World

His combination of influences led to the unique sound captured on his self-released debut album, The Limestone Kid, in 2015. It was a regional success that helped him gain a larger following across Texas. According to AllMusic, his 2017 sophomore release, Probably Wrong, which was initially released as a pair of extended plays, brought him to the Billboard charts for the first time. Then, in 2020, he signed with MCA Nashville. He released his major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, a year later.

His debut single, “Pretty Heart,” topped the Country Airplay chart in 2020. It also reached No. 4 on the Hot Country Songs Chart. He followed that with another Country Airplay chart-topper, “To Be Loved by You.”

Since releasing his debut, Parker McCollum has sent three songs to the top of the airplay survey. He has also taken home three ACM Awards, including Album of the Year for his 2025 self-titled LP.

McCollum was also with his musical hero, George Strait, when he made history. On June 15, 2024, he opened Strait’s the King at Kyle Field concert. With 110,905 fans gathered for the show, it was the largest ticketed concert in United States history. The Grateful Dead set the record with a 1977 show that drew 107,019 attendees.

Featured Image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM