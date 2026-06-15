Jelly Roll Dedicates Rarely Performed Song to Make-A-Wish Fan

Jelly Roll has come a long way from the life he once had. From being incarcerated to releasing No. 1 hits, the singer proved that no matter the past, a person can change their future. Now a top name in the industry, Jelly Roll hasn’t remotely forgotten about the people who allowed his dream to become a reality. And for the singer, he has consistently found ways to help those in need and offer a hand to those suffering. But recently, the singer gifted a little girl who beat cancer an unforgettable performance of “Only.”

Currently on his Little A** Shed Tour, Jelly Roll stopped in Charleston, South Carolina, for a show. During his time in the city, he was introduced to Amelia, a young girl who was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer called Medulloblastoma. Thankfully, the Make-A-Wish recipient has been cancer-free for over a year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Still, getting a chance to share a conversation with Jelly Roll was her dream. But the singer wanted to make the meeting more memorable. Although a song in his discography, “Only” is a track rarely performed by Jelly Roll. Even he said, “I don’t think I remember the lyrics, and only a couple of people in the band might know that we’re to try. And Amelia, if we blow it really bad, we’re sorry, but we’re doing this for you.”

[RELATED: Sign Me Up: Jelly Roll Reveals His Vision for a Country-Packed Super Bowl Halftime Show]

Jelly Roll Was Nearly Named Jelly Donut

Making Amelia’s dream come true, Jelly Roll also welcomed her backstage for a special meet and greet. During their conversation, the two discussed some of their favorite activities. Having spent years focusing on his weight, he told the young girl, “You know my new favorite activity is hiking. You ever been hiking? I used to be a lot bigger, and I couldn’t hike. Now that I’m skinny, I’m in love with hiking. I get to go see cool stuff I couldn’t see before.”

Jelly Roll also made the girl laugh after revealing how he got his nickname due to his mother not knowing what a Jelly Roll was. “She didn’t know the difference between a jelly donut and a jelly roll. So I might’ve ended up being a jelly donut if she’d have known the difference.”

With laughter being the best medicine, Jelly Roll made sure Amelia’s time backstage was filled with smiles. Between the special performance and their heartfelt conversation, the singer gave the young fan a moment she is likely to cherish forever. And for Jelly Roll, it was another reminder of what being famous was all about.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)