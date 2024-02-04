How An Album Inspired by The Loss of a Cherished Girlfriend Launched Prog-Rock Band Marillion to Greater Fame

In the first half of the 1980s, British progressive rock band Marillion quickly became a Top 10-selling act in the UK and Germany with their first two albums Script For A Jester’s Tear (1983) and Fugazi (1984). They initially combined complexity and passion in Genesis-influenced prog-rock arrangements with a brash hard rock attitude. The flamboyant and clever wordplay of frontman Fish explored lyrical topics ranging from deeply intense relationship quandaries to disparities in social class and the tense state of the world. But it would be their third album Misplaced Childhood, inspired by the loss of a cherished girlfriend, that would catapult them to greater fame in 1985.

Videos by American Songwriter

In 1981, Fish met a hospital pharmacist named Kay Lee, and they would embark on a relationship as his career flourished. They would break up at least once during their time together. But as music became his primary focus their bond suffered. He returned to London from a U.S. tour in 1984 to find that she had left their Belsize Park apartment, leaving only his record collection behind, never to return. The loss of the relationship emotionally shattered the towering singer who never seems to be at a loss for words. In fact, he came up with many of them for the next album to come to terms with what had happened when he conjured up “Kayleigh.”

Do you remember?

Chalk hearts melting on a playground wall

Do you remember?

Dawn escapes from moon washed college halls

Do you remember?

The cherry blossom in the market square

Do you remember?

I thought it was confetti in our hair

By the way, didn’t I break your heart?

Please excuse me, I never meant to break your heart

So sorry, I never meant to break your heart

But you broke mine

“When I wrote Misplaced I was still dealing with the whole thing—have I done the right thing?” Fish recalled to Top 2000 a gogo in January 2020. “I wanted to get it out of my system, so the whole Misplaced theme was based around Kay and regretting, but at the same time recognizing that my life had completely changed. I know we’d written a great song, and the irony of all irony, the woman who’s on the [“Kayleigh”] video is my first wife, Tamara.” The couple portrayed the two characters in the story. It was shot near the Berlin Wall; the band had recorded the album, which siphoned in a variety of musical influences, in the West German side of that then-divided city.

A reader on Prog Archives named Peter summed the lyrics up of Misplaced Childhood nicely: “The excellent, often moving lyrics, give an account of loneliness, lost love, substance abuse, the shallowness of fame, man’s inhumanity to man, and—most poignantly of all—a longing for the lost innocence of childhood.” What one could add to this is that the main character of the album’s story launches into exploring all of these topics because he is not only struggling with a lost love but grappling with coming to terms with adulthood. And those broader themes no doubt were inspired in part by recording near the Berlin Wall during the Cold War.

The melancholic “Kayleigh” was different from other Marillion songs, or even the ballads of the time. It had dreamy guitars and quietly punch drums. It was played, oddly enough, on MTV’s Headbanger’s Ball. Because of the heavier slant of their earlier music, the band had been covered in UK magazines like Kerrang! But they did not fit one specific niche. Despite not being easy to peg in the MTV era, Misplaced Childhood would become the band’s biggest album, going Top 10 in four European countries. It went No. 1 in their native UK, and cracked the U.S. Top 50. It sold over a million copies worldwide.

Misplaced Childhood is certainly an album beloved by classic rock and progressive rock aficionados. Classic Rock magazine named it the No. 4 greatest concept album of all time in 2003, and for good reason. It continues to be listened to and talked about today.

Fish created the hybrid name Kayleigh for the famed single to not be so literal about who the song was about, although it feels thinly veiled. Interestingly enough, a good number of that generation of British fans would name their daughters Kayleigh. But the singer has also stated in the past that the ballad was about three or four other women he had disappointed as well because he was so laser-focused on his career and what he wanted, and their relationships suffered as a result. In the end, though, it seems that Kay Lee was at the heart of the song and the album.

“We lost touch completely, and out of the blue she got in contact with me [years later],” Fish told Top 2000 a gogo. “We were playing in Bradfield, and she came along to the gig. We met for the first time since since then. It was really strange—it was like I hadn’t seen her in a week. It was really good old friends talking about bringing kids up and talking about relationships. She disappeared for a while, and then she told me that she’d been diagnosed with cancer.

“We had this kind of contact,” the Scottish singer continued. “We were supporting each other through what were difficult times. She came up to Edinburgh and we went out for lunch together and I gave her the album. She said, ‘I’ve never heard it. I’ve never listened to the album.’ And she phoned me up the next day. She said, ‘I cried all the way back home. I never realized that’s how you felt at the time. I never realized you put so much into that album.’”

The singer added that for the last year of her life she would tell friends of how proud she was of “Kayleigh.” She passed away from cancer in the fall of 2012. Fish was happy they could complete that circle. Kay Lee lives on through the song.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Mike Cameron/Redferns