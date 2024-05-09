Abi Carter Shares Surreal Full Circle Moment With Fans as She Eyes the ‘American Idol’ Crown

While still competing to become the next American Idol, the Top 5 singers are preparing for the highly anticipated Dinsey Night. Having to cover some of Disney’s most iconic songs, the night can make or break a singer’s time on the show. But while the singers have a few days before they take the stage, it appears Abi Carter is getting away from the stage and spending a little time with Mickey Mouse. And with the last few weeks being somewhat of a whirlwind for the singer, Carter is taking time to remember the long road that landed her on American Idol.

Videos by American Songwriter

Fashioned with beach wear and Crocs, Carter decided to take a day to herself and explore Walt Disney World. Posting a collage of pictures on Instagram, the singer captioned the post, remembering her past. “DAY 2 OF DISNEYWORLD!!! I used to see these posters of singing shows and pray that one day I would get the opportunity to do something as cool as that. My life has finally brought me here. It’s really surreal to see these posters at the happiest place on earth. HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS, YOU ARE SO COOL.”

Abi Carter Discusses Her Career After ‘American Idol’

Gaining thousands of likes, fans loved the post and continued to support Carter as she looks to make it to the finale. “You are my favorite! That last performance of Adele’s- Hello, my goodness.. You killed that!! I think you are going to WIN IT All!! IDOL 2024.” Another comment read, “I have cried during every single one of your performances! You are my absolute favorite, in all of American Idol history.”

Discussing her time on American Idol with the Desert Sun, Carter was asked about when she first met the judges and they explained she could be the next winner. Not knowing what the future holds, Carter insisted she will always focus on music. “I just think that no matter what happens going forward, I know that what I’m going to do is music from now on. When I came into this competition, I still thought, ‘Ah, well if this doesn’t go well I’m going to be a therapist. I’m going to get my master’s and be a marriage and family therapist.’ But at this point, I’m just realizing I don’t think I’ll ever be happy not doing music.”

