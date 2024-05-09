Lainey Wilson Announces That A ‘Whirlwind’ Is Coming—Reveals Cover Art, Release Date

After a decade of patiently planting seeds in Nashville, Lainey Wilson’s career is now in full blossom. In the last three years alone, Wilson has amassed seven Country Music Association awards, six Academy of Country Music awards, and even a GRAMMY. One word has consistently come up for the “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer during her meteoric rise to fame. “It honestly feels like a whirlwind,” she told American Songwriter last July. That word choice seemed innocuous until recently, when Wilson announced her next album — and guess what it’s called?

Expect “A Little Bit More Character” From New Music, Lainey Wilson Says

On Thursday (May 9), Wilson announced on social media that Whirlwind — the hotly anticipated follow-up to 2022’s Bell Bottom Country — is due Aug. 23.

“I hope this record brings peace to your ‘whirlwind’ and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it,” the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer wrote.

Speaking with Billboard, Wilson described her latest record as “the Western sister” of its GRAMMY-winning predecessor. This may mean fans can expect more of a traditionally country sound, rather than the tinges of ’70s funk, rock and soul present on Bell Bottom Country.

“I feel like it’s got a little bit more character [and] cinematic storytelling,” she said.

A hectic touring schedule meant Wilson “had to really focus on quality over quantity” while making this record. “[W]e kind of had to cut the s–t, to be honest with you. We had to get to it,” she told Billboard.

Still, the Baskin, Louisiana native, 31, wanted to make sure the music had something for everyone. “Because I have gotten to know so many of my fans and heard so many other stories in the past few years, I feel like I was writing it for them as well,” she said. “I am the kind of songwriter to where I don’t have to have experienced it firsthand to write about it.”

“Gonna Be So Good”: Fans React to New Music News

Wilson is arguably the hottest thing in country music right now. So naturally, fans were beside themselves to hear of new music.

Finally!!! New music from the new queen of country ❤️ 🤠 what a blessing !!!! — Amanda (@AmandaJ1988_) May 9, 2024

“Well sheit, just when we thought this week couldn’t get any better with Lainey news!” one Instagram user commented.

Another fan added, “I am not sure how anything will ever top ‘Bell Bottom Country,’ but i have a good feeling this album might just do so.”

Featured image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images