4 Tom Petty Songs Everyone Should Know (Although One Wasn’t a Big Hit)

Tom Petty remains among the most revered singer-songwriters of all time. Petty, whose career spans more than 50 years, passed away in 2017, leaving behind a rich legacy of incredible songs. Among the Petty songs that everyone should know are these four, even though one of them was not a big hit on the radio.

“I Won’t Back Down”

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One of Petty’s biggest hits, “I Won’t Back Down” came out in 1989. The song appears on Full Moon Fever, Petty’s first solo album, after formerly releasing music with his band, The Heartbreakers. Petty wrote “I Won’t Back Down” with Jeff Lynne.

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The rock anthem says, “No, I’ll stand my ground / Won’t be turned around / And I’ll keep this world from draggin’ me down / Gonna stand my ground / And I won’t back down.”

“Free Fallin’”

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Out in 1989, also on Full Moon Fever is “Free Fallin’”. Another Petty classic, Petty also wrote this song with Lynne.

“Free Fallin’” says, “And it’s a long day, livin’ in Reseda / There’s a freeway, runnin’ through the yard / And I’m a bad boy, ’cause I don’t even miss her / I’m a bad boy for breakin’ her heart / And I’m free, free fallin’ / Yeah I’m free, free fallin’”.

“American Girl”

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“American Girl” was actually released twice. Surprisingly, it was never a big hit either time. First out in 1977 on his freshman project, Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, it was later released again in 1994 as part of Petty’s Greatest Hits album.

A fan favorite regardless of its success at radio, “American Girl” begins with, “Well, she was an American girl / Raised on promises / She couldn’t help thinkin’ that there / Was a little more to life somewhere else / After all, it was a great big world / With lots of places to run to / And if she had to die tryin’ / She had one little promise she was gonna keep.”

In 2024, Dierks Bentley released “American Girl” as a single. His version, which hit the Top 25, appears on Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty.

“Savin’ Grace”

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Out in 2006, “Saving Grace” is Petty’s final No. 1 single. On his Highway Companion record, Petty wrote “Saving Grace” by himself.

“Saving Grace” says, “You keep running for another place / To find that saving grace / I’m moving on alone / Over ground that no one owns / Past statues that atone for my sins / There’s a guard on every door / And a drink on every floor / Overflowing with a thousand amens.”

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