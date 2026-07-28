3 One-Hit Wonders From 1973 That 70s Kids Will Never Forget

When it comes to rock music, you could do a heck of a lot worse than the tunes that came out in 1973. If you go back in time, that moment on the cusp of the early 1970s and the middle of the decade really did produce some of the greatest tracks ever.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back then that we still adore now. These are three songs from that hallowed time period that have stood the test of time. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1973 that 70s kids will never forget.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Stuck In The Middle With You” by Stealers Wheel from ‘Stealers Wheel’ (1973)

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If this song didn’t stick in your mind as soon as it came out in 1973, it sure did about two decades later when it was used in a gruesome scene in Quentin Tarantino’s debut film, Reservoir Dogs. But no matter when you heard this song, its velvet vocals and vivid lyrics likely caused you to commit it to memory right there on the spot. In a way, life is all about being stuck in the middle of something. But when you hear a song this good, you feel on top of the world.

“Smokin’ In The Boys Room” by Brownsville Station from ‘Yeah!’ (1973)

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Life was a lot different in the 1970s. For one, high school students would at times go to the bathroom and smoke cigarettes together. Can you imagine that today? Well, if you can’t, all you have to do is put on this song by Brownsville Station and learn all about it. Of course, just over a decade later, Mötley Crüe would cover the track for their own debaucherous catalog. But even in the moment, this song was memorable and honest. In that way, music really can be like a time capsule.

“Right Place, Wrong Time” by Dr. John from ‘In The Right Place’ (1973)

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There is never a bad time to listen to Dr. John. The New Orleans music legend boasted a vibrant energy and a vivid wisdom. He was the kind of artist who felt both entertaining and enlightening. Seeing him was like going to a concert and church at the same time. Why? Because he sang songs like this one above. He knew about the beauty of life and its difficulties. Indeed, in short, he knew what it was like to be in the right place at the wrong time.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns