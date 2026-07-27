3 Folk Lyrics From the 1960s That Hit Harder Now That Their Artists Have Aged

These folk lyrics feel all the more important now that the artists who wrote them have some years on them. These lyrics about life, love, and aging sound like sage wisdom, now that the people who sing them are in a position to pass information down. Revisit these 1960s songs and think about them from an elder’s perspective. They change in sentiment almost instantly.

[RELATED: 3 of the Most Tender Folk Songs of the 1970s That Will Leave Anyone Heartbroken]

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“The Sound Of Silence” — Simon & Garfunkel

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“The Sound Of Silence” is one of the most famous songs ever. Though modernity has given it a little bit of an ironic tinge, it’s still recognized as a masterfully written folk song. Save the heavily memed opening line; these lyrics are a universal message about humanity that resonates with every lonely heart.

“And in the naked light I saw / Ten thousand people, maybe more / People talking without speaking / People hearing without listening,” the lyrics read. These lyrics have always been touching, but when an aging Paul Simon sings them today, they are given a gravitas that rivals this song’s initial fame.

“Songs To Aging Children Come” — Joni Mitchell

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This Joni Mitchell track seems prophetic given when it was written. This song feels like sage wisdom instead of a forward-looking musing from a young artist. “Songs, to aging children come / Aging children, I am one,” she sings in the chorus. This song feels even more prescient now that decades have passed.

“Some come dark and strange like dying / Crows and ravens whistling / Lines of weeping, strings of crying / So much said in listening,” she sings, somehow encapsulating what growing old feels like. A 23-year-old Mitchell sings this song with more wisdom than her age would typically allow.

“The Times They Are A-Changin’” — Bob Dylan

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Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” was a powerful statement when he was a young artist. With decades having passed now, this song feels even more important. The times have certainly changed since the 1960s, giving this song renewed weight. One would think this song would only become more important as the years go on, but only time will tell.

The lyrics, “Come mothers and fathers throughout the land / And don’t criticize what you can’t understand / Your sons and your daughters / Are beyond your command,” have a new perspective now that Dylan is on the other side of the generational divide.

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