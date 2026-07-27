3 Rock Voices From the 1970s That You’ll Recognize in About Two Seconds

One thing about rock stars—they are recognizable. From their fashion to their singing styles, when you’re a rock star, you are a known quantity. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore the sound of three of the most famous rockers of all time. These are three singers we adore. Indeed, these are three rock voices from the 1970s you’ll recognize in about two seconds.

Robert Plant

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Robert Plant sounds like the wind that screeches past the peaks of mountaintops. Plant, who fronted the British-born band Led Zeppelin, helped to create some of the most epic rock songs from the 1970s. Plant would often take from literature, using vivid images of gods and other figures. But while that sky-high ambition might have sunk lesser singers, Plant, who is equipped with a giant, sweeping vocal range, was able to soar. As a result, Led Zeppelin may be the rock outfit of the decade.

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Freddie Mercury

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The lead vocalist for the British-born band Queen didn’t just want to take you to a rock show. He wanted to take you to the opera. He wanted to blow your mind with lush music and lyrics that stuck with you for decades. Indeed, frontman Freddie Mercury understood the job of a band leader. He was the preening peacock, and he was the genius artist. But holding it all together was his voluminous singing voice. Even today, decades after Mercury released records, his voice remains part of mainstream culture.

David Bowie

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Perhaps more than any figure in culture, David Bowie exemplified the 1970s. He was a suave, creative person who might compliment you in one breath, edit your manuscript in another, and lick your forehead just for the heck of it in yet another flash. Bowie was a true artist—unpredictable and magnetic. But at the center of his artistry was his singing voice—that confident, thrilling sound that accompanied the lives of so many music fans during the decades. In the 1970s, Bowie dropped 11 albums and some of his best songs, including standouts like “Moonage Daydream” and “Heroes”. No wonder his legacy continues to last.

Photos by Brad Elterman/FilmMagic