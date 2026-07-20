How Keith Richards Landed His Only Hot 100 Track Just by Showing up To Practice on Time

Shaking up your routine can be an effective way to get creative, generate new ideas, and achieve your goals. When you’re a world-famous rockstar like Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, “shaking up your routine” can look like showing up to the studio on time for a change, and “accomplishing your goals” can look like writing, recording, and releasing a song that charts on the Billboard Hot 100.

Both were true of “Happy”, the second single from the band’s tenth studio album, Exile On Main St. Unlike most of The Rolling Stones’ catalogue, “Happy” featured Keith Richards on lead vocals. When it peaked at No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, it became the first Richards-led Stones track to do so. Amazingly, the song seemed to fall out effortlessly.

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Keith Richards Said “Happy” Came Together In One Afternoon

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Whereas some songs require days, weeks, and even years of laborious writing and rewriting, others seem to fall out in a single breath. Such was the case for “Happy”, according to its songwriter, Keith Richards. In his memoir, Life, Richards recalled how the entire process—writing, arranging, and recording—took about four hours, or a single afternoon. “At noon, it had never existed,” Richards wrote. “At four o’clock, it was on tape.” He called the experience “sublime.”

Still, Richards said it wasn’t exactly a Rolling Stones record, considering “Happy” featured Bobby Keys on saxophone, Jim Price on brass, and Jimmy Miller on drums. Richards played lead vocals, guitars, and bass. Mick Jagger was there, but he only provided backing vocals. Interestingly, the only reason Richards employed these other musicians was that no one else was at the studio yet. Richards was there in a rare early appearance, and “Happy” was how they killed time.

“We thought, ‘We’re here. Let’s see if we can come up with something.’ I’d written it that day. We got something going, we were rocking, everything was set up, so we said, ‘Well, let’s start to work it down, and then we’ll probably hit it with the guys later.’ I decided to go on the five-string with the slide, and suddenly, there it was. Just like that. By the time they got there, we had it. Once you have something, you just let it fly.”

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