How Michael McDonald Connected With an 80s Songwriting Ace for a Comeback Hit

We think of the yacht rock era in terms of the late 70s and early 80s. But some songs give off those vibes even if they were released outside that time frame. It helps if the principals involved have some serious credibility within this manufactured genre.

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In that respect, perhaps no other sound is as associated with Yacht Rock as the voice of Michael McDonald. With that in place and a musical bed meant to evoke a tropical setting, “Sweet Freedom”, which arrived in 1986, certainly fit the bill.

A Solo Stall

If ever an artist seemed like a lock for solo success, it was Michael McDonald. McDonald built his reputation in the late 70s as both an omnipresent backing vocalist and the guy who brought The Doobie Brothers to new commercial heights with his writing and singing.

His solo career got off to an auspicious debut with the brooding single “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)”, which grooved into the Top 5 in 1982. If That’s What It Takes, the album containing the song, also went to the Top 10. But McDonald struggled to maintain that momentum.

On his 1985 album No Lookin’ Back, McDonald got lost trying to follow the musical trends of the time. To make matters worse, his personal life was cratering due to overuse of drugs and alcohol. Luckily, he cleaned up. And then received a bit of a career lifeline in the form of a call from an old friend.

Oh So “Sweet” Redemption

Rod Temperton stands as one of the most impactful behind-the-scenes figures of the 80s. The British musician transitioned from 70s success with the band Heatwave to a position as a writer-for-hire with the golden touch. Most notably, he penned several massive hits for Michael Jackson from the mega-selling albums Off The Wall and Thriller.

In 1983, “Yah Mo Be There”, co-written by Temperton and featuring the melded vocals of McDonald and James Ingram, hit the Top 20. A few years later, Temperton was tasked with putting together the soundtrack for a comedy-drama called Running Scared, starring Billy Crystal and Gregory Hines.

Since the plot revolved around two cops leaving their pressurized city jobs for some time in the islands, Temperton had penned “Sweet Freedom” with lyrics and music that played into that relaxing vibe. He thought McDonald would make the perfect voice to bring it home. McDonald obliged and delivered a No. 7 pop hit in 1986.

Behind the Lyrics of “Sweet Freedom”

“No more runnin’ down the wrong road,” McDonald sings to open the lyrics to “Sweet Freedom”. Temperton’s lyrics suggest that the ability to transform one’s life is a matter of will. “Just leave all the madness in yesterday,” the narrator explains. “You’re holdin’ the key/When you believe it.”

“The light of tomorrow is right where we are,” McDonald belts. He actually addresses the titular phenomenon as if it were an entity that could respond to him. “Shine your light on me,” he beseeches. “You are the magic/You’re right where I wanna be.”

The song upped the ante on the artist’s resurgence. Earlier in 1986, he duetted with Patti LaBelle on the song “On My Own”, which went to No. 1. As for “Sweet Freedom”, it still has the power to transport even those listening in the coldest weather, all thanks to the combined talents of Michael McDonald and Rod Temperton.

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