Michael McDonald Wrote These 3 Truly Timeless Hits From the 1970s

Michael McDonald is, without question, one of the most talented artists of all time. Part of The Doobie Brothers, McDonald also has a successful solo career. But some people may not know that McDonald is also an incredibly gifted songwriter, penning these three hits, which are truly timeless.

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“Takin’ It To The Streets”

“Takin’ It To The Streets” is the title track of The Doobie Brothers’ sixth studio album. Out as a single in 1976, McDonald is the tune’s sole writer.

The uptempo tune begins with, “You don’t know me but I’m your brother / I was raised here in this living hell / You don’t know my kind in your world / Fairly soon the time will tell / You, telling me the things you’re gonna do for me /I ain’t blind and I don’t like what I think I see / Takin’ it to the streets.”

Although “Takin’ It To The Streets” didn’t hit No. 1, it remains one of the group’s most memorable hits.

“Minute By Minute”

McDonald wrote “Minute By Minute” with Lester Abrams. Out in 1979 as a single, the song is the title track of their 1978 record.

“Minute By Minute” begins with, “Hey, don’t worry, I’ve been lied to / I’ve been here many times before / Girl, don’t you worry, I know where I stand / I don’t need this love, I don’t need your hand.”

The song earned The Doobie Brothers a Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Performance By A Duo, Group Or Chorus.

“This Is It” by Kenny Loggins

McDonald wrote “This Is It” with Kenny Loggins. The song, released as a single in 1979, is on Loggins’ third project, Keep The Fire.

“This Is It” says, “The waiting is over, no, don’t you run / No way to hide / No time for wonderin’ why / It’s here, the moment is now, about to decide / Let ’em believe / Leave ’em behind / But keep me near in your heart / Know whatever you do I’m here by your side.”

Loggins tells American Songwriter that he was inspired to write “This Is It” after he had a fight with his father, who was about to be hospitalized.

“He gave me the feeling that he was ready to check out,” Loggins recalls. “He’d given up. He wasn’t thinking in terms of the future, and I was so pissed at him. It was real emotional. That afternoon, I was meeting with Michael to work on new tunes, and I walked in and said, ‘Man, I got it. It’s ‘This Is It.” And Michael said, ‘This is it?’ I said, ‘Trust me. This is it.’ But that one took a while.”

McDonald also sings on “This Is It”.

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP