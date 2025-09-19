Jason Aldean Mourns the Untimely Death of the Hall of Fame Songwriter Who “Helped Changed My Life”

Back in 2001, Brett James worked with Jessica Andrews on the song “Who I Am.” With James the writer behind the song, he had no idea at the time the lyrics would land him his first No.1 hit of his career. Although excited about the moment, he was just getting started as he worked with singers like Kelly Clarkson, Bon Jovi, Carrie Underwood, and numerous others. Sadly, on Thursday, James passed away at 57 when a plane he was traveling in crashed. With James helping country stars find the perfect words, Jason Alden paid tribute to the songwriter with a touching performance of “The Truth.”

On Thursday, Aldean prepared to take the stage at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, for his Full Throttle Tour. Although it was a night of fun and great music, the country singer learned that early that day, James and two other individuals had passed away when their plane crashed in North Carolina.

With the National Transport Safety Board investigating what caused the crash, Aldean remembered his time with James, who was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020. When taking the stage, Aldean expressed his emotions surrounding the crash with fans. And honoring the legacy the songwriter created in country music, Aldean performed “The Truth.”

Jason Aldean Admits Brett James Helped Him Write Biggest Song Of His Career

Although a hit song for Aldean, who recently sold his music catalog for a staggering $250 million, the singer saw “The Truth” as more than just another hit. He deemed it ‘one of the biggest songs” of his career.

Outside of the special performance, Aldean expanded his thoughts on James, writing in the caption, “I had nothing but love and respect for that guy and he helped change my life. Honored to have met him and worked with him. Thoughts and prayers going out to his family.”

While Aldean poured his heart out on stage, fans expressed their love for James in the comments. “How incredible to hear a whole arena singing for him up in heaven. What a song. Heartbroken.” Another person added, “ I was so sad to hear about him- wonderful song writer. Prayers for the family & close friends.”

For fans and fellow artists alike, the performance was a reminder of the legacy that James created with each song he wrote.

