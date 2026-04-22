I Grew up on The Rolling Stones—Here’s What I Listen to Now Instead

The Rolling Stones really have no equal. Though they shared a similar set of inspirations as their peers when they first started out, they took those references and did something completely unique with them. They were the edgy, roots-focused counterpart to the rest of the British Invasion bands.

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I grew up being well-versed in The Stones’ discography. Over the years, I’ve searched for artists who share similarities with The Stones. Though they aren’t one-to-one comparisons, the four musicians and bands below have enough of The Stones in them to satiate a lifelong fan.

[RELATED: The “Frankenstein” Rolling Stones Deep Cut That Marked the End of Marianne Faithfull and Mick Jagger’s Relationship]

Arctic Monkeys

Though decades apart, the Arctic Monkeys and The Stones were similarly era-defining. While The Stones shook up the 60s rock scene, their younger counterparts completely reinvented rock for Millennials and Gen Z. It’s easy to compare these two bands in terms of influence.

But, moreover, the Arctic Monkeys share a similar swagger to The Stones. Frontman Alex Turner commands a stage just like Jagger, albeit without the older rocker’s distinctive moves. These bands aren’t exactly the same, but if I had to pick one band that could even possibly resemble the success and style of The Rolling Stones, it would be this one.

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges represents The Rolling Stones’ soulful background. The English rockers were (and are) obsessed with American blues. In modern music, there is no one peddling that old school sound better than Leon Bridges.

Bridges’ music points the listener in a 60s and 70s direction. There are touches of The Stones’ influence in there—at least in an Exile on Main St. kind of way.

Margo Price

Margo Price’s gritty vocals call to mind rock legends from decades ago. The Rolling Stones are certainly within the wheelhouse of artists she could be compared to. The Stones borrowed elements from country music and mixed them with their rock inspirations. Price does the same in the opposite direction.

Price’s music is in line with The Stones’ most subtle offerings, as she plays with throwback musicality and classic rock ideas. You get a sense you’re listening to someone from a much earlier decade when you dive into Price’s discography.

Alabama Shakes

Alabama Shakes have all the soul and the rock influence to be a part of The Stones’ progeny. Akin to “Gimme Shelter,” this outfit’s songs are the best of both musical worlds.

Brittany Howard’s vocals could find a comfortable home on any Stones song. Moreover, Jagger has given props to Howard and the rest of the band for carrying on the soulful tradition he loved back when the Stones first started. “Bringing things really up to the present day, Brittany Howard, fantastic singer with the Alabama Shakes ‘Always Alright’, which I particularly like,” Jagger once said.

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)