The Rolling Stones Are Going Undercover for the Release of Their New Single

Nearly three years have passed since the Rolling Stones released their latest album with Hackney Diamonds. While fans have more than enough music from the iconic group to keep them entertained for generations, the band is once again on the cusp of releasing a new album. But with music entering the new era of streaming and social media, the Rolling Stones decided to promote their newest single by releasing it under a different name and only offering it on vinyl.

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Not long ago, fans in London started to notice strange posters that only showed the name “The Cockroaches.” The poster also included a QR code at the bottom. For most, they simply walked by the advertisement without a second glance. But some let their curiosity get the better of them as they scanned the code.

Taken to a website for the supposed band, users could click on several objects like a vinyl from the Cockroaches and a shirt that read “Who The F*** Are The Cockroaches?” Although a great question, the shirt would set fans back $39.99. Those who might have a spending problem don’t have to worry, as they have already sold out. But even with fans rushing to get a shirt, the question remains – who are The Cockroaches?

Given the stardom that surrounded the Rolling Stones over the decades, the band often used The Cockroaches as an alias to play secret shows. With dedicated fans quick to piece things together, it didn’t take long before many suspected the legendary band was behind the mysterious campaign.

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The Rolling Stones “Ready To Go” With New Album

Ready to welcome a new chapter in the legacy of the Rolling Stones, The Cockroaches will release the first song for their upcoming album called “Rough and Twisted.” Although some fans might be excited, the single will only be available as a vinyl on April 11.

Although the mystery surrounding The Cockroaches didn’t last long, several questions remained – like the album’s title. Only rumors for now, but some suggested that the upcoming album would be called Foreign Tongues and feature songs like “Mr. Charm.” That wasn’t all, as the website included an entire list of coordinates.

Some fans speculated that the coordinates revealed a list of concerts. But a source close to the band told The Sun, “The Rolling Stones will play when they decide to, not before. There are no concerts planned.” Does that also include The Cockroaches?

Only able to wait for now, the source brought some good news for fans waiting for an entire album soon. “A lot of it was written and recorded a while back but there has been a lot of fine-tuning to make it perfect. They were back in Metropolis Studios in West London last year and now it’s ready to go.”

Fake name or not, it’s clear the Rolling Stones haven’t lost their edge. If anything, the new release is proving they can still outsmart the system and industry they helped build.

(Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)