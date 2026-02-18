If You Don’t Know These 5 Country Songs, Can You Really Call Yourself a Country Music Fan?

Country music has fans worldwide, yet it remains a niche interest. For every country fan, there are more haters. Those of us who adore country must stick together and celebrate the genre we love. If you call yourself a country fan, revisit the five mega hits below.

Videos by American Songwriter

“He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones

George Jones’ “He Stopped Loving Her Today” is largely considered one of the saddest country songs to date. For a genre that thrives on the melancholy, that’s a big feat. Jones, one of country music’s mainstays, perfectly delivered this heartbreaking ballad. You can’t call yourself a country aficionado without having this hit memorized front to back.

“Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks

On the opposite end of the sentiment spectrum is Garth Brooks’ “Friends In Low Places.” This bar song is a communal favorite. You’ll hardly get through one honky tonk session without hearing this song at least once–odds are you might hear it a fair few times. Not that anyone would mind singing along to this country classic on repeat.

This is one of the best country choruses ever. It’s impossible to forget once it wiggles into your brain. There’s a reason it has endured as one of the most beloved country songs of all time.

“Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter

“Strawberry Wine” is a country favorite of many who don’t listen to country. This song became a pop crossover hit in the 1990s, introducing a new audience to country music.

This song has a simple melody and a universal story, which is likely why it became so popular in the first place. Though many outside the genre know this song, it’s certainly a requirement of country music 101 to have it down pat.

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” by Keith Urban

Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” established many country conventions that the genre is still peddling today. From neon-soaked bar rooms to breakups, this song epitomized modern country.

If you can’t sing along to this Urban classic, you can’t be initiated into the country music fandom.

“Need You Now” by Lady A

Lady A’s “Need You Now” is another pop crossover success. This song is known the world over and beloved by many who wouldn’t immediately consider themselves country fans.

Though it has similarities to pop, “Need You Now” is a country song through and through. Any self-respecting fan of modern country will know this song.

(Photo by David Redfern/Redferns)