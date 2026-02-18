On This Day in 1954, One of the Greatest Country Singers in History Released His Debut Single—Recorded in a DIY Back Porch Studio

On this day (February 18) in 1954, George Jones released his debut single, “No Money in This Deal” via Starday Records. It became a minor regional hit. However, its low production quality and the independent label’s limited distribution kept it from reaching national charts. Today, the track gives listeners a look at how Jones followed in the footsteps of his influences early in his career.

Jones was far from the silky-voiced country icon he would be remembered as when he recorded “No Money in This Deal.” At the time, he was a 22-year-old who had just finished a stint in the United States Marine Corps. At the same time, he was a budding country singer and songwriter who idolized classic honky tonkers like Hank Williams and Lefty Frizzell.

Jones closely followed Frizzell’s lead when writing and recording “No Money in This Deal.” His vocal delivery here could almost be considered a Frizzell impression. At the same time, the lyrics are quite obviously inspired by “If You’ve Got the Money (I’ve Got the Time),” which was a No. 1 hit for Frizzell in 1950.

George Jones Was a Long Way from Nashville

The George Jones songs that most fans are familiar with were produced in Nashville by Billy Sherrill. However, “No Money in This Deal” was recorded before he landed a major label deal. Starday Records didn’t have a professional studio. Instead, the label’s co-founder had a DIY recording setup in his home.

According to Texas Monthly, Jack Starnes, who had founded Starday with Pappy Daily, turned his back porch into a makeshift studio. He lined the walls with cardboard egg crates and ran instrument cables into the living room where the equipment was set up.

“Oh, it was just one of them stupid things you write at the time. Bunch of junk,” Jones told the publication about his debut single. “It didn’t seem like junk so much back in those days, but it would be junk today,” he added.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images