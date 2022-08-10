Rob Thomas (Artist/Songwriter)
Kara DioGuardi (Songwriter, Producer, Entrepreneur, Author, Music Publisher, Record Label Owner, Former American Idol Judge)
Kara DioGuardi is a songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, author, music publisher, record label owner, and former American Idol judge whose songs have garnered 11 Grammy nominations and 23 BMI Awards.
DioGuardi has collaborated with some of the most iconic pop music artists in the world, including P!nk, Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato, among many others. Her credits include more than 320 songs released by major labels, 150 of which landed on RIAA Platinum albums, and more than 50 charting singles, cumulatively surpassing one billion streams.
DioGuardi founded Arthouse Entertainment developing careers for three-time Grammy-nominated artist/songwriter Ingrid Andress, new pop sensation GAYLE, and acclaimed songwriter/artist Jon Bellion (Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Halsey, Maroon 5) to name a few.
In 2020, she co-founded briidge, a music app and networking platform that helps connect music creators based on their skill set, location, and personality. With briidge, she aims to take down the walls between creators so they are more empowered, educated, and connected as they build their own careers.
Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless (Artist/Songwriter)
Ross Golan (Artist/Songwriter)
Nicolle Galyon (Artist/Songwriter)
Award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon is one of Nashville’s most respected voices, having written nine No. 1 singles, including Miranda Lambert’s “Automatic” and Dan + Shay’s multi-platinum “Tequila.” Adding to her triumphant career, Nicolle released her long-awaited debut album, firstborn, last month—a striking personal statement that tells her life story in song form. In addition to her work as an artist, Nicolle founded the female-focused label and publishing house Songs & Daughters.
Silversun Pickups (Artist/Songwriter)
Silversun Pickups is a Grammy nominated 20-year veteran of the rock music scene. They have toured and supported artists like Foo Fighters, Muse, Kaiser Chiefs, and more. Their sixth album Physical Thrills came together as a serendipitous accident during a dark time. Lester says, “Physical Thrills is exactly the record that we wanted to make, which I’m really stoked about because sometimes you look back and think, ‘Well, that’s maybe not exactly how we would have done it’ when you go back and listen to it years later.’ But I feel really proud of this one. I think the songs that Nikki sings on are like the best ones we’ve done for her to sing on. The lyrics are better than they’ve ever been.”
Monninger adds, “We’ve been together for twenty-two years; it’s really interesting that we still love doing this. We know that we’re fortunate to still be together after all these years, seeking out the silver lining. I feel like we still have many more things to say, and we’re so happy with how this album turned out.”
Maggie Rose (Artist/Songwriter)
The third album from Maggie Rose, Have a Seat is the work of a phenomenally gifted artist showing the full extent of her power. After years of honing her chops and making her name as a force-of-nature vocalist, the Nashville-based singer/songwriter has dreamed up her own unbridled collision of rock and roll, soul, folk, funk, and R&B: a fittingly eclectic sound for a musician whose live experience includes opening for Heart and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, touring as direct support for Kelly Clarkson, and sharing the Cayamo Cruise bill with Emmylou Harris and Jason Isbell—all in 2019 alone. Centered on the stunning vocal command, she’s reveled in taking the stage at The Grand Ole Opry over 80 times. Have a Seat finds Rose approaching her music with more confidence and clarity of vision than ever, ultimately sharing a selection of songs both timeless and urgent.
Pete Ganbarg (President of A&R, Atlantic Records)
Pete Ganbarg is President of A&R for Atlantic Records and also a 2x GRAMMY winner and member of the Board of Directors for The Songwriters Hall Of Fame. As a music publisher, Pete’s writers have been responsible for songs that have streamed over billions of times and have won multiple ‘best of the year’ awards from BMI and ASCAP.
Kelly Sayer (A&R, Atlantic Records)
Originally from South Africa, Kelly came to the USA to study Production and Engineering at the Berklee College of Music. She began her career working as Grammy Award-nominee Alex da Kid’s engineer. During her time in studios, fell in love with record making. This led her to pursue A&R and ultimately brought her to Atlantic Records, where she now works as an A&R manager.
Samantha Cox (Vice President, Creative)
As Vice President, Creative, New York, Samantha Cox is responsible for overseeing the Pop, Rock and Indie team based in BMI’s New York office. She is also responsible for scouting and signing new songwriters and publishers, and maintaining relationships with existing BMI affiliates worldwide, as well as coordinating various songwriter nights, showcases and seminars.
As a 20-year veteran of BMI, Cox has been a critical force in the songwriter community, and has been instrumental in shaping the careers of numerous BMI songwriters including Lady Gaga, Halsey, Ammar Malik, Bebe Rexha, 3 Doors Down, Shinedown, My Chemical Romance, Howie Day, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Flyleaf and many others.
Brooke Morrow (EVP, Electric Feel Entertainment)
As Executive Vice President of Creative Development at Electric Feel Entertainment, Morrow oversees the Creative and A&R departments, tasked with creating synergy between all creative arms of the company as well as work to expand the roster of talent, including artists, producers, songwriters, and engineers which includes Post Malone. Prior to joining Electric Feel, Morrow was at Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) for 13 years, most recently as AVP of Creative Worldwide.
Rohan Kohli (A&R, Warner Music Group)
Kohli joined the Warner Music Nashville A&R team in 2017, working extensively with Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay and 3x Grammy-nominee Ingrid Andress. He began his career at Ozone Entertainment in New York as a manager for bands, including Boys Like Girls as well as songwriter/producers Sam Hollander and Dave Katz. He moved to Los Angeles and transitioned into full-time writer/producer management before settling in Nashville in 2013, where he worked with talents such as Paul DiGiovanni, Andy Albert, and more. Kohli graduated from Emory University in Atlanta with a degree in Economics.
Missy Roberts (VP A&R, Universal Music Publishing Group)
An 18-year industry veteran, Roberts represents notable UMPG songwriters, including Ingrid Andress, Justin Ebach, Paul DiGiovanni, Brandi Carlile, Derrick Southerland, Cole Taylor, Caitlyn Smith, Shane Minor, Jamie Paulin, and Jeff Middleton. She joined the company in 2012 and previously served as Senior Director of A&R.
Prior to joining UMPG, Roberts held A&R roles at Sony Music Nashville, Disney Music Publishing Nashville, Stage Three Music, and EMI Music Publishing. Roberts was part of the 2020 class of MusicRow Magazine’s Rising Women on the Row.
Matt Maschi (Director of A&R, Universal Music Group)
Since 2014, Maschi has served at the Director of A&R for Universal Music Group. Prior to that, he worked in a variety A&R positions for Arthouse Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment, and Atlantic Records.