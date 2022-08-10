Three-time Grammy Award-winner Rob Thomas is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist best known for being the lead singer of the rock band Matchbox Twenty. Throughout his illustrious career, Thomas has consistently made history. He received a rare Diamond Award from the RIAA for Matchbox Twenty’s 12-times platinum debut Yourself or Someone Like You. His 2005 platinum solo debut, Something to Be, became the first album by a male artist from a rock or pop group to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 since the chart debuted. Its follow-up Cradlesong cemented him as the only male artist with multiple No. 1 hits at Adult 40, while he tied P!nk for most No.1s by a solo artist in the chart’s history. Not to mention, he teamed up with Santana for “Smooth” in 1999, which not only earned three Grammy Awards but also was declared the all-time No. 1 song on Billboard’s “Adult Pop Songs” radio airplay chart, the No. 1 song of the Rock Era based on chart performance on Billboard’s Hot 100 and recently declared to still hold the spot as the second most successful song of all time by Billboard. Additionally, Thomas became the first-ever recipient of the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame Hal David Starlight Award created to recognize a composer in the early years of his or her career that has already made a lasting impact. Moreover, he garnered numerous BMI and ASCAP awards and would be crowned “Songwriter of the Year” by both Billboard and BMI. He has also been a songwriter for artists such as Willie Nelson, Mick Jagger, Marc Anthony, Pat Green, Taylor Hicks, Travis Tritt, and Daughtry.