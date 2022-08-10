Kendrick Lamar Thanks Jay-Z for Not Charging Him on a Vocal Sample

Jay-Z is generous.

That’s what he says, and that’s what others say about him.

For example, in a recent interview with comedian Kevin Hart, Jay-Z explained that he never charges artists for a guest feature. For Jay, relationships and talent are the reasons he links with a creative person, especially when it comes to musical collaborations.

Speaking with Hart on the comedian’s interview show, Heart to Hart, the joker asked Jay, “When you make the decision to attach yourself to somebody else’s body of work, or a cameo, or a moment… is that all based on relationships, at this point, or talents that you’re a fan of?”

Jay responded, “It’s mostly—it’s actually always been mostly relationships. Sometimes it’s talent and sometimes someone asks me to be on some. Pretty much every song that I am on I am asked to be. I don’t ask people to be on their songs and I never charge.”

Taking that motif further, Lamar confirmed Jay’s word is his bond.

The “Alright” rapper recently finished a sold-out show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City on Saturday (August 6) and, afterwards, Lamar conducted an impromptu performance at Dumbo House in B.K. In the audience were none other than Jay and his wife, Beyoncé.

During the show, Lamar performed some of his most famous songs, including, “The Heart Part 5” from his latest LP, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

And midway through the set, Lamar called out Jay for his help, saying that Jay allowed him to clear the sample of the lyric, I do this for my culture, which is on Jay’s 2001 track, “Izzy (H.O.V.A.).”

Said Lamar during the set, “Hov, good looking out for clearing that m-thaf-cking line. You ain’t never charged me for no m-thaf-cking line, dawg. I really appreciate that sh-t.”

Check out clips from Hart’s show as well as the Lamar show here below.

.@kendricklamar thanks JAY-Z who was in attendance (white bucket hat) during an impromptu performance at Dumbo House in New York, for letting him sample his line, “I do this for my culture…” from his 2001 song “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” — free of charge pic.twitter.com/C6ICQAZ2K0 — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) August 7, 2022

Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images